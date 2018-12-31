31/12/2018 21:30:00

Larson Electronics Releases 25’ Telescoping Light Tower, 20kW Generator, 208,000 Lumens, Water Cooled Diesel Engine

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a 25-foot portable and towable telescoping light tower package equipped with a 20kW generator and a 50-gallon fuel tank. This unit can illuminate six to seven acres continuously without the need to refuel and features a Deepsea controller for monitoring the real-time status of the unit.

The WCDE-4-20KW-4X500LTL-LED-CPR-MOD1 IP65-rated mobile light tower package features a four-cycle, water-cooled, direct junction, natural intake Perkins/404D-22G engine that runs on diesel supplying current to four, 400-watt LED lights each producing 52,000 lumens for a total of 208,000 lumens of light output. The light mast can provide 200+ continuous hours of light and can be raised to a height of 25 feet. This unit is mounted on a two-wheel trailer and the operating components are housed in a 14-guage-steel protective compartment.

Larson Electronics’ mobile light tower package supports 120/240V 60 Hz and features three-phase 120/240V at 48.11 amps, two, 15-amp 5-15R 125V receptacles in a single duplex configuration, and two, 30-amp L6-30R 250V twist-lock receptacles. The 50-gallon fuel tank allows for 200+ hours of use before refueling is needed and comes with safety features, including low fuel, spill beacon and engine shutdown spill sensor.

The Deepsea controller system displays frequency, battery, voltage, runtime and more, and notifies operators when there is low oil pressure, high water temperature, over/under voltage, and over/under speed. The telescoping boom has four sections that can elevate to 25 feet via a dual, self-braking winch allowing for 360˚ rotation of the lights. This boom is made of aluminum and can withstand winds up to 50 MPH when fully extended. Suitable applications include construction sites, military bases, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

