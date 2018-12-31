31/12/2018 13:10:00

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 28 December 2018 was 278.74p (ex income) 282.25p (cum income).

