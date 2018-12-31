31/12/2018 23:00:00

Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Related content
20 Dec - 
Sarepta Therapeutics Completes Submission of New Drug A..
11 Dec - 
Sarepta Therapeutics Appoints Mary Ann Gray, Ph.D., to ..
07 Dec - 
New Research Coverage Highlights Callaway Golf, Synchro..

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), a leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, granted equity awards on December 31, 2018, that were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under Sarepta’s 2014 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to twenty-three individuals hired by Sarepta in December 2018. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employees received, in the aggregate, options to purchase 40,950 shares of Sarepta's common stock, and in the aggregate, 13,500 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). The options have an exercise price of $109.13 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Sarepta's common stock on December 31, 2018 (the “Grant Date”). One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest on the one-year anniversary of the Grant Date and thereafter 1/48th of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the option granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting dates.

One-fourth of the RSUs will vest yearly on each anniversary of the Grant Date, such that the RSUs granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting date.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is at the forefront of precision genetic medicine, having built an impressive and competitive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and more recently in Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) and CNS-related disorders, totaling over 20 therapies in various stages of development. The Company’s programs span across several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing. Sarepta is poised to be the most meaningful precision genetic medicine company in the world and make a profound difference in the lives of patients suffering from rare neuromuscular diseases and other rare diseases. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com.

Internet Posting of Information

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at 

www.sarepta.com

. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us. 

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Media and Investors:

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052

iestepan@sarepta.com

or

W2O Group

Jerica Pitts, 312-858-3469

jpitts@w2ogroup.com 

Sarepta- Corporate Logo (Image).jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

31 Dec SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
20 Dec SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Completes Submission of New Drug Application Seeking Approval of Golodirsen (SRP-4053) in Patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Amenable to Skipping Exon 53
11 Dec SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Appoints Mary Ann Gray, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors
07 Dec SYF
New Research Coverage Highlights Callaway Golf, Synchrony Financial, Roper Technologies, Ringcentral, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Advanced Micro Devices — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
30 Nov SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
09 Nov SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $500,000,000 Public Offering of Common Stock
07 Nov SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Proposed $500,000,000 Public Offering of Common Stock
02 Nov SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at Credit Suisse 27th Annual Healthcare Conference
31 Oct SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
30 Oct SRPT
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Sarepta Therapeutics, Reinsurance Group of America, Illinois Tool Works, ATN International, Morningstar, and Hubbell — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Violet Defense Joins Siemens Connect Ecosystem
2
Oyu Tolgoi and the Government of Mongolia sign Power Source Framework Agreement for Tavan Tolgoi-based power project
3
Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Celebrates A Year of Major Achievements and Shares its Position for a Pivotal 2019
4
Costas, Inc. Anticipates Recently Signed Farm Bill to Have Significant Impact on CSSI Initiatives in Hemp, Cannabis Industry
5
Magnitude Software Acquires SAP Innovator Z Option

Related stock quotes

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc 109.13 1.2% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

31 Dec
CrypticCoin (CRYP) Key Advantages and Ongoing Achievements Further Advance the Cutting-Edge Cryptocurrency and Enhanced Privacy Coin
31 Dec
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
31 Dec
SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces filing of Form 6-K with Unaudited and Unreviewed Six Month Financial Results for June 30, 2018
31 Dec
FHLBank San Francisco Releases November 2018 Cost of Funds Index
31 Dec
M2 COMPLIANCE LEADS THE INDUSTRY
31 Dec
NETGEAR Completes Spin-Off of Arlo
31 Dec
Larson Electronics Releases 25’ Telescoping Light Tower, 20kW Generator, 208,000 Lumens, Water Cooled Diesel Engine
31 Dec
HUTN Takes Steps to Strengthen Balance Sheet
31 Dec
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application to FDA for Its Naloxone Pre-Filled Syringe

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 January 2019 01:02:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-01 02:02:34 - 2019-01-01 01:02:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY