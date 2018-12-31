31/12/2018 17:37:48

Sunniva Inc. Announces Closing of LTYR Logistics Acquisition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunniva Inc. (“Sunniva”, the “Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”) (CSE:SNN) (OTCQB:SNNVF), a North American provider of cannabis products and services, announced today the closing of the previously reported 100% acquisition of LTYR Logistics, LLC (“LTYR”) (the "Acquisition"), a California-based cannabis distribution company.

LTYR’s strong leadership and proven ability to effectively execute growth strategies and utilize its distribution capabilities within the cannabis space are the primary drivers of this acquisition.  LYTR will play an instrumental role in driving Sunniva’s leadership position in California as a truly vertically integrated cannabis company across the entire value chain, from seed to sale, as it roles out its Sunniva branded product line in the first quarter of 2019.

“We are pleased to have completed this transaction and we are looking forward to 2019 when the full impact of adding compliant distribution to our portfolio will be realized,” said Dr. Anthony Holler, CEO of Sunniva. “Since the original announcement six weeks ago, the LTYR management team has been integrated into our operations and have been working closely with our product development and marketing groups to solidify the strategy for our brand launch set for Q1 2019.   We have been active in securing large quantities of clean biomass and we continue to manufacture and stockpile inventory for our initial brand launches early in the new year.”

LTYR – Additional Information

  •  Revenue generating and operating in partnership under a third-party distribution license in Northern California

    - Fully automated sorting, weighing, packaging machines for large-scale distribution

    - Existing sales force and additional distribution platform for real-time delivery solutions

  • LTYR to be compliant with “track and trace” regulations coming January 2019

  • To utilize Sunniva’s existing Cathedral City distribution and delivery license

  • Sunniva acquired a 4,200 square foot proposed distribution facility in Long Beach, CA that is being upgraded to be compliant for cannabis distribution activities

LTYR – Transaction Details

  • Acquisition of 100% of the equity interests of LTYR

  • Consideration:

    - CAD $156,359 in cash;

    - 1,436,949 Sunniva common shares at CAD $3.71 per share; and 718,473 performance warrants that are convertible into Sunniva common shares for no additional consideration subject to achieving certain operational milestones at a price of CAD$3.71 per share

    • Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    About Sunniva Inc.

    Sunniva, through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating in the world’s two largest cannabis markets – California and Canada.  Our ability to leverage our large-scale, purpose-built cGMP designed greenhouses, offering better quality assurance with cannabis products free from pesticides, uniquely positions Sunniva as a leading supplier of safe, high quality products at scale. Through our strategically positioned cultivation and extraction facilities in California, we are launching Sunniva branded products in various product categories including flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, and ultra pure concentrates.  We have secured complaint distribution in California via our 100% ownership of LTYR that will ensure the placement of Sunniva branded products at licenced dispensaries throughout the state and we continue to aggressively pursue other upstream vertical opportunities. Sunniva's management and board of directors have a proven track record for creating significant shareholder value both in the healthcare and biotech industries.

    This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements relating to the proposed benefits of the Acquisition and the plans for Sunniva.  Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

    Company Contacts:

    		         
              

    Sunniva Inc.

    		         
    Dr. Anthony Holler         
    Chairman and Chief Executive Officer          
    Phone: (866) 786-6482         
              

    Investor Contact:

    Media Contact:

    		        
    Phil Carlson / Erika KayKatelyn Tumino        
    KCSA Strategic CommunicationsKCSA Strategic Communications        
    Phone: (212) 896-1233Phone: (212) 896-1252        
    Email: pcarlson@kcsa.com / ekay@kcsa.comEmail: ktumino@kcsa.com        
              

    sunniva.jpg

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    26 Dec
    VWS
      Mens jeg/vi i spænding imødeser de næste par dages ordreannonceringer, så har jeg kigget lidt på S..
    39
    30 Dec
     
    Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
    33
    27 Dec
     
    Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
    31
    28 Dec
    VELO
    Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
    23
    30 Dec
    VELO
      Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
    21
    27 Dec
    PNDORA
    @brandtkim Tak for oplysning! Nedenfor visuel repraesentation. Her alternativt link til dem, der ikk..
    18
    27 Dec
    VELO
    Måske de næste 12 mdr. ser således ud?? :   Godkendelse Canada.                 1. Februar          ..
    17
    28 Dec
     
    Det er nok fordi der ikke er nogen der kender den 
    16
    29 Dec
     
    Hold fast jeg åbnede min nordnet her til morgen og jeg har modtaget 1.423.961,33 kr. Aner ikke hvor ..
    15
    28 Dec
     
    min far, der oplevede 2. verdenskrig, pointerede for os børn, at hvis en statsledelse begynder at be..
    14

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
    13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
    07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    04 Dec - Total voting rights
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Violet Defense Joins Siemens Connect Ecosystem
    2
    SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of DXC Technology Company – DXC
    3
    Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS
    4
    Oyu Tolgoi and the Government of Mongolia sign Power Source Framework Agreement for Tavan Tolgoi-based power project
    5
    FSIS Recall 125-2018 Press Release - Foreign Material Contamination

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    19:24
    SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of YogaWorks, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 25, 2019 – YOGA
    18:17
    WEDNESDAY DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
    17:58
    DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against China Zenix Auto International Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
    17:49
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Yangtze River, Net 1 UEPS, and Belden on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
    17:44
    DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
    17:37
    Sunniva Inc. Announces Closing of LTYR Logistics Acquisition
    17:00
    Akoustis Technologies to Attend 2019 Consumer Electronics Show
    16:42
    New Jersey Mining Company Releases President’s Letter to Employees and Shareholders
    16:33
    Houthis accelerate court proceedings against Baha’is in Yemen

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    31 December 2018 20:01:04
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-31 21:01:04 - 2018-12-31 20:01:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY