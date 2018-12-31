31/12/2018 13:00:00

Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2019 ICR Conference

HOUSTON, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) today announced that the Company will webcast its presentation from the 2019 ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The live webcast and slide presentation for the event can be accessed at investors.sysco.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event is completed.

For purposes of public disclosure, including this and future similar events, Sysco uses the investor relations portion of its website as the primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With over 67,000 associates, the company operates approximately 330 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 600,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2018 that ended June 30, 2018, the company generated sales of more than $58 billion.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco.  For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at https://investors.sysco.com/, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.  Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact:

Camilla Zuckero

Media and Investor Relations Contact

Zuckero.camilla@corp.sysco.com

T 281-899-1839

Sysco_Logo-At_the_heart-Color v2.png

