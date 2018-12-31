31/12/2018 15:41:14

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, APHA, CURO and NVDA

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.      

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQGS: COST)

Class Period: June 6, 2018 to October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

During the class period, Costco Wholesale Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Costco lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Costco’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.  On October 4, 2018, Costco announces that “in its upcoming fiscal 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, it expects to report a material weakness in internal control. The weakness relates to general information technology controls in the areas of user access and program change-management over certain information technology systems that support the Company’s financial reporting processes. The access issues relate to the extent of privileges afforded users authorized to access company systems.” Following this news, shares of Costco fell from a close of $231.68 on October 4, 2018, to a close of $218.82 the following day.

Get additional information about the COST lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/costco-wholesale-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA)

Class Period: July 17, 2018 to December 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Aphria Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Latin American assets acquired by the Company lacked adequate licenses to operate and were overvalued; (2) the acquisition of the Latin American assets would enrich the Company’s CEO and other insiders at the expense of shareholders; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the APHA lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/aphria-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO)

Class Period: July 31, 2018 to October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants materially misrepresented to investors the deleterious effect that the up-front loan loss provisioning in connection with a transition of its Canadian inventory to Open-Ended loans was having on the Company’s financial performance and 2018 full-year Company guidance. Because CURO’s Open-End Loans had a materially lower lending yield than the Single-Pay Products, and the portfolio of Open-End Loans was still immature and unseasoned, the up-front loan loss provisioning for these loans was far greater than publicly revealed (and the yield far lower). This caused the Company to materially overstate its 2018 projected financial results, including CURO’s adjusted EBITDA, net revenue and operating earnings.

Get additional information about the CURO lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/curo-group-holdings-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQGS: NVDA)

Class Period: August 10, 2017 to November 15, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

Throughout the Class Period, in response to analysts' questions on the Company’s ability to manage inventory in the fact of uncertain cryptocurrency markets, Defendants assured investors that they were following the cryptocurrency markets closely and could therefore adjust to possible rapid changes. Defendants then touted that the Company and its executives were “masters at managing [its] channel” and “understand the channel very well.” Moreover, NVIDIA assured investors that surging demand for GPUs among cryptocurrency miners would not have a negative impact on the Company because of a strong demand for GPUs by NVIDIA's core customer base of computer gamers. These statements were false and misleading. As a result of these misrepresentations, NVIDIA shares traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

Get additional information about the NVDA lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/nvidia-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com 

