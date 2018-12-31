31/12/2018 09:00:00

Total Voting Rights

ELEMENTIS PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, December 30

31 December 2018

Elementis plc (the “Company”)

Total Voting Rights and Capital

 

In accordance with the provisions of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency rules, the Company announces that it has an issued and voting share capital of 580,394,217 ordinary shares of 5p each at 31 December 2018. The Company holds no such ordinary shares as treasury shares.

The above figure of 580,394,217 may be used by shareholders as the denominator when calculating their interests in the Company for the purpose of determining whether they are required to notify their interest under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Laura Higgins

Company Secretary

 

