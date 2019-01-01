Larson Electronics LLC Releases 100W Explosion Proof High Bay Paint Spray Booth Approved LED Light

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, releases a new 100-watt explosion proof high bay LED fixture that provides users with 8,636 lumens of powerful, energy efficient illumination in a 140-degree beam. This LED compact, low profile lamp comes with explosion proof ratings, T5 temperature rating and is certified for use in paint spray booths, making it an ideal elevated lighting system in flammable work sites, manufacturing plants, woodshops and other hazardous locations.

The EPL-HB-100LED-RT-DLC-140DB-JB2-40C-BCE high bay explosion proof light provides 8,636 lumens of high-quality light drawing just 100 watts. This high bay LED produces colors and details much more accurately than traditional high-pressure sodium or mercury vapor luminaries, with the help of a 5000K color temperature and a color rendering index of 75. This LED is offered in a 140-degree beam spread, perfect for general area flood illumination. This light is operated with 100-277 VAC, 50/60Hz, but operators who need a lower voltage have the option of a model that runs on AC/DC voltages from 11-25 Volts.

This lightweight low-profile explosion proof LED is constructed of durable, powder coated copper-free cast aluminum. This high bay unit is IP67 rated, dust-proof, protected against high pressure jets and temporary submersion, and is resistant to damage from vibration and impacts. A special heat dissipating design paired with advanced LED technology helps this unit achieve a 60,000-hour rated lifespan and 80% lumen retention. The EPL-HB-100LED-RT-DLC-140DB-JB2-40C-BCE is equipped with a serviceable wiring hub and 40 feet of 16/3 SOOW cord with blunt cut ends for customer provided cord termination. The standard version of this explosion proof LED comes with a pendant mount and surface mount option.

“This high bay explosion proof light is a great replacement for bulky, high maintenance traditional fixtures,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The output of this fixture is highly efficient with minimal power usage, and the two mounting options offer location flexibility.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

