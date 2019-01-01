01/01/2019 15:00:00

Larson Electronics LLC Releases 100W Explosion Proof High Bay Paint Spray Booth Approved LED Light

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, releases a new 100-watt explosion proof high bay LED fixture that provides users with 8,636 lumens of powerful, energy efficient illumination in a 140-degree beam. This LED compact, low profile lamp comes with explosion proof ratings, T5 temperature rating and is certified for use in paint spray booths, making it an ideal elevated lighting system in flammable work sites, manufacturing plants, woodshops and other hazardous locations.

The EPL-HB-100LED-RT-DLC-140DB-JB2-40C-BCE high bay explosion proof light provides 8,636 lumens of high-quality light drawing just 100 watts. This high bay LED produces colors and details much more accurately than traditional high-pressure sodium or mercury vapor luminaries, with the help of a 5000K color temperature and a color rendering index of 75. This LED is offered in a 140-degree beam spread, perfect for general area flood illumination. This light is operated with 100-277 VAC, 50/60Hz, but operators who need a lower voltage have the option of a model that runs on AC/DC voltages from 11-25 Volts.

This lightweight low-profile explosion proof LED is constructed of durable, powder coated copper-free cast aluminum. This high bay unit is IP67 rated, dust-proof, protected against high pressure jets and temporary submersion, and is resistant to damage from vibration and impacts. A special heat dissipating design paired with advanced LED technology helps this unit achieve a 60,000-hour rated lifespan and 80% lumen retention. The EPL-HB-100LED-RT-DLC-140DB-JB2-40C-BCE is equipped with a serviceable wiring hub and 40 feet of 16/3 SOOW cord with blunt cut ends for customer provided cord termination. The standard version of this explosion proof LED comes with a pendant mount and surface mount option.

“This high bay explosion proof light is a great replacement for bulky, high maintenance traditional fixtures,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The output of this fixture is highly efficient with minimal power usage, and the two mounting options offer location flexibility.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dcc3d24b-7690-46a2-aecb-1b22a6117f50

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Dec
VWS
  Mens jeg/vi i spænding imødeser de næste par dages ordreannonceringer, så har jeg kigget lidt på S..
39
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
34
27 Dec
 
Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
31
28 Dec
VELO
Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
23
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
21
27 Dec
PNDORA
@brandtkim Tak for oplysning! Nedenfor visuel repraesentation. Her alternativt link til dem, der ikk..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
17
27 Dec
VELO
Måske de næste 12 mdr. ser således ud?? :   Godkendelse Canada.                 1. Februar          ..
17
28 Dec
 
Det er nok fordi der ikke er nogen der kender den 
16
13:46
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CrypticCoin (CRYP) Key Advantages and Ongoing Achievements Further Advance the Cutting-Edge Cryptocurrency and Enhanced Privacy Coin
2
Start of Day Message
3
HUTN Takes Steps to Strengthen Balance Sheet
4
Larson Electronics Releases 25’ Telescoping Light Tower, 20kW Generator, 208,000 Lumens, Water Cooled Diesel Engine
5
SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces filing of Form 6-K with Unaudited and Unreviewed Six Month Financial Results for June 30, 2018

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:00
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Green Bank and Is Now One of the 10 Largest Banks Headquartered in Texas
15:00
Larson Electronics LLC Releases 100W Explosion Proof High Bay Paint Spray Booth Approved LED Light
12:00
Financial Gravity Expands Company Board With Greater Boston Area High-Tech Executive
06:07
Vestas makes comeback in Taiwan with 18 MW order from Star Energy Corporation
04:00
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against ARRIS International plc
01:08
Stingray Signs Distribution Agreement with Altice USA
31 Dec
CrypticCoin (CRYP) Key Advantages and Ongoing Achievements Further Advance the Cutting-Edge Cryptocurrency and Enhanced Privacy Coin
31 Dec
FHLBank San Francisco Releases November 2018 Cost of Funds Index
31 Dec
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 January 2019 15:57:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-01 16:57:59 - 2019-01-01 15:57:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY