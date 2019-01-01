01/01/2019 17:49:03

MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Ryanair Holdings plc (“Ryanair” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: RYAAY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's American depositary receipts between May 30, 2017 and September 28, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 7, 2019.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Ryanair’s labor relations continued to worsen throughout the summer of 2018, despite the Company claiming that it had improved the situation. Ryanair admitted on July 23, 2018, that profits had dipped 20% due to a 34% increase in staffing costs. The Company revealed on October 1, 2018, that strikes and flight cancellations affecting hundreds of thousands of customers caused cost increases to the point that the Company could not meet its profit projections. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Ryanair, investors suffered damages.

