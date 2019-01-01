Seattle Dentists Launch Newly Redesigned Practice Website

SEATTLE, Jan. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Seattle prosthodontist Dean E. Kois, DMD, MSD, the best dental care goes beyond the treatments performed within the office—it extends to all facets of the practice, including their website. To further enhance his patients’ overall experience with Kois Dentistry, Dr. Kois recently upgraded his practice’s website to a new responsive website design . The goal of this redesign was to modernize the site to better reflect the high quality, state-of-the-art care provided at Kois Dentistry.

When first entering the site, visitors will be greeted by the sophisticated, clean design that allows for easy navigation through the informational pages. The different sides of the practice can be accessed through separate Kois Dentistry and Kois Orthodontics tabs, helping people locate the specific treatment details they seek with greater ease. Across the comprehensive practice website, visitors can educate themselves on virtually any dental treatment they might need. Before-and-after photos can also be viewed in the custom photo gallery, which displays results from treatments like dental implants , porcelain veneers, and full mouth reconstruction.

To create the unique look and improved functionality of their redesigned website, Dr. Kois and his fellow dental professionals worked with the digital marketing agency Rosemont Media. Through this collaboration, the Kois Dentistry site was outfitted with new features, including a custom design, original content, and up-to-date dental SEO .

With the recent launch of the practice’s new website, Dr. Kois believes current and prospective patients will greatly benefit from having the enhanced resource at their fingertips, finding it easier to research the dental care they need or desire.

About Dean E. Kois, DMD, MSD

Dr. Kois is a prosthodontist at Kois Dentistry, where he offers high quality dental solutions alongside Dr. Tara L. Kois, Dr. John C. Kois, and Dr. Brienne Roloff. After earning his Doctorate in Dental Medicine from Nova Southeastern University, College of Dental Medicine, Dr. Kois completed a Certificate in Prosthodontics and Master of Science degree from the University of Washington, School of Dentistry. He then trained in a two-year surgical Implant Fellowship at New York University, College of Dentistry. In addition to providing comprehensive dental care at his private practice, Dr. Kois is involved with the Kois Center, a clinical teaching program for restorative dentists. He is also a member of several professional organizations, including the American College of Prosthodontists, American Academy of Restorative Dentistry, American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, and Pacific Coast Society for Prosthodontics. Dr. Kois is available for interview upon request.

