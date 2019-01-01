SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces filing of Form 6-K with Unaudited and Unreviewed Six Month Financial Results for June 30, 2018

HONG KONG and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global provider of renewable energy solutions and crypto-miner hosting services for residential, commercial and utility customers, today announced that it has filed a Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) containing its unaudited and unreviewed financial results for the six month period ended June 30, 2018 (the “Form 6-K”).

The Form 6-K, which contains the Company’s unaudited and unreviewed consolidated financial statements, can be accessed and downloaded on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov and the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.spigroups.com/investorrelations/overview.

