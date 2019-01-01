01/01/2019 17:08:28

WEDNESDAY DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Honeywell International Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Honeywell International Inc. (“Honeywell” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HON) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 9, 2018 and October 19, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 2, 2019.                                

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Honeywell’s asbestos liability from the Bendix subsidiary was greater than initially communicated. The Company utilized improper accounting methods in relation to the asbestos liability. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Honeywell, investors suffered damages.

