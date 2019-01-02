02/01/2019 21:32:14

Associa Cares Helps Hundreds of Families in 2018

Dallas, TX, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares, the non-profit affiliate of Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has helped more than 440 families that have been affected or displaced by natural and man-made disasters in 2018.

Associa Cares launched in 2007 and is funded entirely by tax-deductible donations of Associa employees and concerned citizens across North America. Since its inception, the non-profit has provided financial grants to more than 2500 families. These grants help assist those whose homes are impacted by floods, wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes, and other natural disasters, as well as man-made disasters.

In 2018, Associa Cares responded to more than 50 separate events, with Hurricane Michael and the California wildfires being the largest disaster response projects. Over the course of the year, assistance provided by Associa Cares spanned North America with recipients in U.S, Canada, and Mariana Islands.

“Associa Cares is the industry’s leading non-profit organization and we are extremely humbled by the generous donations from our employees, business partners, and community,” said Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “In 2018, Associa Cares distributed almost $400,000 to homeowners across North America who were displaced or negatively affected by a disaster. Our mission is to provide financial assistance to help residents get through the challenging weeks following such events. We hope to make 2019 a record-breaking year and look forward to continuing our legacy.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at https://www.associacares.com/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

  • Associa Cares

    • Ashley Cantwell

    Associa

    214-272-4107

    acantwell@associaonline.com

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    01 Jan
    I:DAX
    Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
    36
    30 Dec
     
    Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
    34
    27 Dec
     
    Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
    31
    01 Jan
    I:DAX
    Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
    27
    28 Dec
    VELO
    Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
    23
    30 Dec
    VELO
      Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
    22
    31 Dec
    PNDORA
    Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
    18
    27 Dec
    PNDORA
    @brandtkim Tak for oplysning! Nedenfor visuel repraesentation. Her alternativt link til dem, der ikk..
    18
    01 Jan
    VELO
      Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
    17
    27 Dec
    VELO
    Måske de næste 12 mdr. ser således ud?? :   Godkendelse Canada.                 1. Februar          ..
    17

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
    13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
    07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    04 Dec - Total voting rights
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Easterseals Takes the Cake: Wins Leishman Public Spirit Award with First-Time Entry in the 2019 Rose Parade®
    2
    Nephros Announces Acquisition of Biocon
    3
    BriaCell Announces Switch to Novel Frozen Formulation for Lead Cancer Drug Candidate, Upcoming Attendance at Biotech Showcase™ 2019 and Presentation at Keystone Symposia Conference
    4
    Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 191,000 Pounds of Protein to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
    5
    National Medical Weight Loss Program Evaluates How Weight Loss Occurs on HCG Diet Cycles

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    22:05
    Fastenal Company Announces Conference Call to Review 2018 Annual and Fourth Quarter Earnings
    22:01
    PCSB Financial Corporation Announces PCSB Bank’s Conversion to a New York Chartered Commercial Bank
    22:00
    Richardson Electronics Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call
    22:00
    Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on December 2018 Quarterly Financial Results
    21:59
    Ohio National rounds out whole life portfolio with new Prestige 20-pay
    21:55
    Pimco Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Common Share Distributions
    21:42
    Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.
    21:41
    GRAY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RAYCOM MEDIA AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS
    21:39
    Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cheetah Mobile Inc.

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    02 January 2019 22:25:49
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-02 23:25:49 - 2019-01-02 22:25:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY