Associa Cares Helps Hundreds of Families in 2018

Dallas, TX, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares, the non-profit affiliate of Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has helped more than 440 families that have been affected or displaced by natural and man-made disasters in 2018.

Associa Cares launched in 2007 and is funded entirely by tax-deductible donations of Associa employees and concerned citizens across North America. Since its inception, the non-profit has provided financial grants to more than 2500 families. These grants help assist those whose homes are impacted by floods, wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes, and other natural disasters, as well as man-made disasters.

In 2018, Associa Cares responded to more than 50 separate events, with Hurricane Michael and the California wildfires being the largest disaster response projects. Over the course of the year, assistance provided by Associa Cares spanned North America with recipients in U.S, Canada, and Mariana Islands.

“Associa Cares is the industry’s leading non-profit organization and we are extremely humbled by the generous donations from our employees, business partners, and community,” said Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “In 2018, Associa Cares distributed almost $400,000 to homeowners across North America who were displaced or negatively affected by a disaster. Our mission is to provide financial assistance to help residents get through the challenging weeks following such events. We hope to make 2019 a record-breaking year and look forward to continuing our legacy.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at https://www.associacares.com/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

