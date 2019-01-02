Blank Rome Adds Prominent Family Law Team in Los Angeles, Led by Kristina Royce and Ashley Silberfeld

Los Angeles, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that effective January 1, 2019, five attorneys and additional professional staff from one of Los Angeles’ most prominent family law firms, Buter, Buzard, Fishbein & Royce LLP, joined the Firm in its Matrimonial and Family Law group, bringing its nationally recognized practice to nearly 35 attorneys and making it the largest family law practice among the Am Law 100. Joining the Firm are Kristina Royce, Partner; Ashley Silberfeld, Partner; Glenn Buzard, Of Counsel; Jacqueline Combs, Associate; and Ali Fishbein, Associate.

“We are very excited to welcome Kristina, Ashley, Glenn, Ali, and Jacqueline to the Firm,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Blank Rome’s Matrimonial and Family Law group continues to grow, strategically expanding its geographic presence to the West Coast following the notable addition of the Phillips Lerner family law team led by Stacy D. Phillips in July 2016 as well as bolstering its East Coast practice with key lateral hires. We are thrilled to keep the momentum going with the addition of this top-notch team, which will greatly complement our current family law service offerings and expand upon our existing capabilities and reach.”

“Adding this group of talented practitioners to our team at Blank Rome is tremendous,” said Lois J. Liberman, Co-Chair of the Firm’s Matrimonial and Family Law group. “Kristina and Ashley, alongside their colleagues, are some of the country’s most well-known and respected family law attorneys, and their dedication to resolving complex issues in an intimate and professional manner aligns seamlessly with our client service philosophy.”

“The invitation to join Blank Rome presented a unique opportunity for our team,” said Kristina. “First and foremost, we are eager to join a firm that recognizes the value of having a matrimonial and family law group, which is unlike any other in the Am Law 100 in terms of ability and success. Beyond the quality of the practice, we are also really excited to help continue to build the matrimonial and family law team on the West Coast, drawing upon the experience and position of people we have admired for years, like Stacy Phillips, and the powerhouse team of attorneys from the East Coast.”

Ashley continued, “Blank Rome provides our team and clients with a bigger, better platform. Family and matrimonial matters often require additional support from other areas, including tax, real estate, and estate planning. By joining the firm, we will be better able to provide our clients with those services. We also find Blank Rome’s commitment to diversity, pro bono, and community service remarkable. We look forward to identifying opportunities in these areas that align with our services.”

“Our matrimonial and family law group has experienced significant growth in every way possible, from geographic expansion to welcoming new lateral hires and increasing our capabilities and service offerings,” added Caroline Krauss-Browne, Co-Chair of the Firm’s Matrimonial and Family Law group. “Welcoming this incredibly talented team solidifies Blank Rome as one of the country’s leading matrimonial and family law practices, and further strengthens our ongoing commitment and dedication to providing our clients with the best counsel and representation possible.”

Kristina Royce

, Partner

For nearly two decades, Kristina has dedicated her practice to advising distinguished individuals involved in high-stakes, complex financial and custody matters. Her work has involved valuations, tracings and cash flow analyses, move-aways, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, and mediation. She is well known for winning difficult cases, finding solutions to complex matters, and for her steadfast discretion.

Kristina is also actively involved in the community, having served as a member of numerous professional organizations, including Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors, Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular Women’s Luncheon, Harriet Buhai Center for Family Law, the Los Angeles Bar Association, and the Beverly Hills Bar Association.

Kristina earned her B.A. from Brandeis University and her J.D. from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles.

Ashley Silberfeld

, Partner

Ashley has a background in complex civil litigation that has served as a strong foundation to her family law practice that she began over 11 years ago. She has extensive experience handling all aspects of family law matters from inception through trial and post-judgment matters, which includes litigating high-conflict custody, complicated property, and support issues in court, and utilizing mediation and other alternative forms of dispute resolution to reach settlements that are in her clients’ best interests, as well as drafting prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.

Ashley is committed to providing exceptional legal representation through strong legal advocacy, while also understanding the importance and complexity of the practical aspects attendant to all family law cases that should be considered in the ultimate resolution.

Ashley earned her B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, and her J.D. from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles.

Glenn Buzard

, Of Counsel

For three decades, Glenn has focused his practice exclusively in family law, receiving notable industry recognition and accolades. Beyond his legal work, Glenn is a frequent lecturer for the Los Angeles County Bar Association and the Beverly Hills Bar Association. Additionally, he has served on the Family Law Executive Committee of the Beverly Hills Bar Association and the Family Law Executive Committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Association.

Glenn attended the University of California, Santa Barbara, and received his J.D. from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles.

Jacqueline Combs

, Associate

As a former corporate counsel for both private and publicly traded companies, Jacqueline has advised her clients on a wide range of legal issues, including drafting and managing corporate contracts, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, financial and insurance regulatory matters, and business risk assessment. Since practicing family law exclusively, Jacqueline has integrated her experience as a prior corporate counsel into the intricacies involved in resolving all aspects of family law disputes, including high-asset and high-income dissolution matters, premarital and postnuptial agreements, and high-conflict custody cases.

Jacqueline earned her B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, and her J.D. from Chapman University School of Law.

Ali Fishbein

, Associate

Ali has been practicing family law exclusively at Buter, Buzard, Fishbein & Royce LLP since 2011. Prior to commencing her law practice, Ali attended The George Washington University Law School where she was a devoted participant of the Family Justice Clinic, representing women and children in the greater Washington, D.C., area on issues of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child custody proceedings. Ali is well known for bringing a similar fervor and dedication to her current clients.

Ali earned her B.A. from The George Washington University and her J.D. from The George Washington University Law School.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 13 offices and more than 600 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries, and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. Since our inception in 1946, Blank Rome’s culture has been dedicated to providing top-level service to all of our clients, and has been rooted in the strength of our diversity and inclusion initiatives. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

