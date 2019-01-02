02/01/2019 09:14:00

Blocklisting - Interim Review

Related content
31 Dec - 
Net Asset Value(s)
28 Dec - 
Net Asset Value(s)
27 Dec - 
Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, January 2

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically.

To:  The FCA

Date:  2 January 2019

Name of applicant:Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc
Name of scheme:Equiniti Investment Account
Period of return:From:01/07/18To:31/12/18
Balance under scheme from previous return:2,878,602
The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:N/A
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:Nil
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period2,878,602
Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission2,000,000 ordinary shares

28 March 2013

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period66,872,765

   

Name of contact:Martin Slade
Address of contact:Woolgate Exchange, 25 Basinghall Street, London EC2V 5HA
Telephone number of contact:020 7597 1942

SIGNED BY    Investec Asset Management Limited - Company Secretary

Director/company secretary/suitably experienced employee/duly authorised officer,

for and on behalf of

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

Name of applicant

If you knowingly or recklessly give false or misleading information you may be liable to 

prosecution.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:14 E:TMPL
Blocklisting - Interim Review
31 Dec E:TMPL
Net Asset Value(s)
28 Dec E:TMPL
Net Asset Value(s)
27 Dec E:TMPL
Net Asset Value(s)
24 Dec E:TMPL
Net Asset Value(s)
21 Dec E:TMPL
Net Asset Value(s)
20 Dec E:TMPL
Net Asset Value(s)
19 Dec E:TMPL
Net Asset Value(s)
18 Dec E:TMPL
Net Asset Value(s)
17 Dec E:TMPL
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
2
DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesaro, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
3
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
4
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
5
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ribbon Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Temple BAR Investment Tr.. 1,146.00 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

09:45
Total Voting Rights
09:43
Total Voting Rights
09:42
Total Voting Rights
09:37
Total Voting Rights
09:30
Total Voting Rights
09:17
Total Voting Rights
09:15
Net Asset Value(s)
09:14
Blocklisting - Interim Review
09:04
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 January 2019 10:02:41
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-02 11:02:41 - 2019-01-02 10:02:41 - 1000 - Website: OKAY