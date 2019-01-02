02/01/2019 13:53:52

Blue Water Launches Long Awaited Treasure Line with Partners SponsorsOne and Bradford James

Jacksonville, FL, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Blue Water Ventures International, Inc. (OTCPK:BWVI)  is proud to announce the launch of its internationally branded line of jewelry with Canada’s SponsorsOne, Inc. and their U.S. subsidiary, Sponsors One Media, Inc.. This relationship with SPO will allow BWVI to connect directly with new consumers through entertainment and social media influencers.   Our unique line of jewelry includes all types of treasure that Blue Water has recovered and acquired from dive projects throughout the US and Caribbean waters. The artifacts themselves range in age from 300 to 500 years old.  Our partnership with Bradford James Designs’ creative team has resulted in beautiful, one-of-a-kind bracelets and necklaces using centuries old trade beads and incorporating silver and gold from our recoveries.  These are the first lines of jewelry to be offered for sale with new designs in production and set for release during 2019.  You can view and shop online via: https://bybradfordjames.com.

“We are honored to be the company that helps introduce these remarkable pieces to the world,” said Guy Zajonc, President of Sponsors One Media. “The trade beads, gold and silver from long lost shipwrecks were originally meant for commerce.  BWVI and Bradford James have given new life to these artifacts. Owners can truly wear a piece of history.”

The partners of by Bradford James are thrilled with SponsorsOne Media joining the BWVI team to head up marketing of these rare treasures. Their group of professionals easily collaborated with our team, making the setup of the ecommerce platform quick, easy and well-focused. With the participation of SponsorsOne, Bradford James will now be able to fully focus on expansion of the product line and servicing of our clients.

About Blue Water Ventures International, Inc.:

The Company is engaged in the business of conducting archaeologically-sensitive recoveries of cargo and artifacts from shipwrecks. Its operations to date have focused on shallow water search and recovery projects in less than 150 feet of water. The Company is now expanding its focus to include deep-water salvage of historic and modern-day shipwrecks. For more information go to https://www.bwvint.com

About SponsorsOne:

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing through storytelling and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable digital – smart contract based digital-currency. Combined, this allows Brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of micro-influencers within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect to their customers and to compensate the consumer for authentic engagement using the SponsorCoin digital currency. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services in which their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods.

About Bradford James

Bradford James Partners specializes in one of a kind jewelry pieces. James Shrader is a Florida based jewelry designer and facilitated the first pearl ensemble designed and created from the Santa Margarita Pearl Collection. Bradley Stewart is an Ohio based jewelry designer and manufacturer with an emphasis on preserving the art of fine jewelry design.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: ability to further strengthen our balance sheet, ability to raise funding for continued operations, ability to successfully and profitably locate additional wrecks and cargo, ability to establish ownership, and other factors. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such statements.

Contact:

Blue Water Ventures International, Inc.

Keith Webb

904-215-7601

kw@bwvint.com

337027_BlueWaterLogo.jpg

