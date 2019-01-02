02/01/2019 22:30:00

Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces 2018 Fourth-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) announces that it will release its 2018 fourth-quarter earnings on Monday, January 28, 2019, after the close of the market. On Tuesday, January 29, 2019, J. Powell Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, and R. Andrew Watts, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Brown & Brown, Inc., will host an investor update conference call concerning Brown & Brown's fourth-quarter 2019 financial results. You are invited to listen to the call, which will be broadcast live on Brown & Brown's website at 8:00 a.m. EST. Please visit bbinsurance.com and select "Investor Relations" in the top navigation, then click on "Calendar of Events" in the drop-down menu.

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, audio from the conference call will be available commencing two hours after the end of the live broadcast until 11:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 28, 2019. To access this replay, dial 1-888-203-1112 or 1-719-457-0820 and, when prompted, enter replay access code 9164382. Audio will also be archived on bbinsurance.com for 14 days after the live broadcast. To access the website replay, select "Investor Relations" and click on "Calendar of Events" in the drop-down menu. Windows Media Player software is required to access and listen to this broadcast.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With Brown & Brown’s almost 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements, including those associated with the timing of the release of our fourth-quarter results. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the current belief of Brown & Brown, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Company") regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that actual events may differ from anticipated events contemplated by these forward-looking statements and that we may release our fourth-quarter results at a later date as a result. Further information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's release of its financial results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware.

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer

(386) 239-5770

