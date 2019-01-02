CAST and Henson Group Partner to Streamline Cloud Migration Assessments

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, the leader in Software Intelligence , today announced it has added Henson Group to its Highlight Partner Program. Through the partnership, Henson Group’s subject matter experts will be fully trained on CAST Highlight for cloud-ready assessments. Both CAST and Henson Group are Microsoft Gold Certified Partners.

Already offering comprehensive cloud migration solutions, including workload migration, performance optimization, penetration testing, licensing and related support and services, Henson Group is now able to conduct cloud migration assessment s with Highlight. The Software Intelligence delivered by Highlight will add digital readiness indicators for core applications, signaling where to start, quick wins and applications that will take longer to migrate.

“Together, CAST and Henson Group are helping our customers digitally transform from legacy IT to modern IT environments,” said Dr. Kenneth Johnson, Senior Vice President of Global Expansion, Henson Group.

“Considering structural characteristics of applications before cloud migration is essential to transformation success,” said Jeff Fraleigh, Global Head for CAST Highlight. “We’re thrilled to add our objective assessment for application health, complexity and technical debt to Henson Group’s robust Azure migration services, all in the name of faster ROI for our customers.”

About Henson Group

The Henson Group is an award-winning Gold Certified Partner focused on the deployment of Microsoft technologies for U.S. and international companies. For over 15 years, Microsoft and its partners have recommended the Henson Group for licensing, consulting, and managed services to corporations large and small. For more information, visit www.hensongroup.com .

About CAST Highlight

CAST Highlight is a product of CAST, the market leader in Software Intelligence. CAST technology helps digital leaders and doers see the truth, become software geniuses and deliver super software - resilient, responsive, safe and secure software. Hundreds of companies rely on CAST to improve end-user satisfaction and time-to-market, prevent business disruption and reduce cost. Founded in 1990, CAST operates globally with offices in North America, Europe, India and China. For more information, visit www.castsoftware.com .

