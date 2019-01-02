Command Alkon to Host Product Training with Interactive Sessions to Sharpen User Knowledge and Skills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, will offer their annual Winter TRAININGDAYS classes in Boston on Feb 5-8, 2019. System users and administrators gather at these events to enhance skills on system use and configuration, and to review best practices for receiving maximum value from their systems.

“We are eager to bring this valuable training to our clients in the region,” said Lori Allen, Solutions Marketing Manager at Command Alkon. “Attendees leave these events with a new outlook on how to conquer daily tasks, improve decision making, and incorporate industry best practices into their daily operations.”

Attendees have the freedom to choose the courses they wish to attend and mix and match offerings across the following product lines: Apex, COMMANDbatch, COMMANDseries, COMMANDqc, Integra, TrackIt, and HaulIt.

Registration fees are based on a per-day basis with discounts available for attending 2 or more days. In addition to the wide array of classes to choose from, these fees also include lunch and drink breaks on each training day attended and laptops for hands-on classes.

Detailed class outlines, event schedule, hotel reservations, and online registration is available here .

Command Alkon holds sessions like these at locations around the globe throughout the year. Visit commandalkon.com and click on the “Events” dropdown menu to stay informed about future events and learning opportunities.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

