BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Correction to Final Dividend Payment Date
PR Newswire
London, January 2
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
Correction to Final Dividend Payment Date
Further to the announcement of the Company’s Final Results released on 20 December 2018, the payment date of the final dividend has been changed from 15 March 2019 to 19 March 2019.
All other elements of the dividend timetable remain as previously announced, with the final dividend of 4.40 pence per share being paid to shareholders on the Company’s register as at the close of business on 8 February 2019 and the shares going ex-dividend on 7 February 2019.
Enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 020 7743 2639
Date: 2 January 2019