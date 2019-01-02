Correction to Final Dividend Payment Date

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Correction to Final Dividend Payment Date

PR Newswire

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Correction to Final Dividend Payment Date

Further to the announcement of the Company’s Final Results released on 20 December 2018, the payment date of the final dividend has been changed from 15 March 2019 to 19 March 2019.

All other elements of the dividend timetable remain as previously announced, with the final dividend of 4.40 pence per share being paid to shareholders on the Company’s register as at the close of business on 8 February 2019 and the shares going ex-dividend on 7 February 2019.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 020 7743 2639

Date: 2 January 2019