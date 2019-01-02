02/01/2019 11:56:00

Correction to Final Dividend Payment Date

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Correction to Final Dividend Payment Date

PR Newswire

London, January 2

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Correction to Final Dividend Payment Date

Further to the announcement of the Company’s Final Results released on 20 December 2018, the payment date of the final dividend has been changed from 15 March 2019 to 19 March 2019.

All other elements of the dividend timetable remain as previously announced, with the final dividend of 4.40 pence per share being paid to shareholders on the Company’s register as at the close of business on 8 February 2019 and the shares going ex-dividend on 7 February 2019.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel:  020 7743 2639

Date:  2 January 2019

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Dec
VWS
  Mens jeg/vi i spænding imødeser de næste par dages ordreannonceringer, så har jeg kigget lidt på S..
39
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
35
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
34
27 Dec
 
Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
31
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
25
28 Dec
VELO
Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
23
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
22
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
27 Dec
PNDORA
@brandtkim Tak for oplysning! Nedenfor visuel repraesentation. Her alternativt link til dem, der ikk..
18
27 Dec
VELO
Måske de næste 12 mdr. ser således ud?? :   Godkendelse Canada.                 1. Februar          ..
17

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
2
DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesaro, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
3
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
4
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ribbon Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
5
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:05
Aptose Biosciences to Present at Biotech Showcase™ 2019 Conference
12:05
Resonant Inc. Enters 2019 with Over 20 Devices Accepted by Customers
12:03
Metso agrees to acquire the service business of Chile's HighService Corp
12:00
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Announces Advancement into 100mg Cohort of Phase 1b/2 Trial of Vecabrutinib in Patients with CLL and Other B-Cell Malignancies
12:00
Anavex Life Sciences Announces the Appointment of Walter E Kaufmann, MD as Chief Medical Officer
12:00
MamaMancini’s to Host Investor Webinar on January 3 to Provide Update on Recent Developments
11:59
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
11:57
Total Voting Rights
11:56
Total Voting Rights

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 January 2019 12:26:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-02 13:26:43 - 2019-01-02 12:26:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY