Data443 Targets High-Growth Turkish Market via Partnership with CYNOKS Information Technologies

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandStar, Inc. (OTCPK: LDSR) (“LandStar” or the “Company”), the parent company of Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443”), a leading data security and privacy company, announced today that Data443 has formed a strategic partnership with leading Turkish technology services company CYNOKS Information Technologies. Experts in risk management and security, CYNOKS serves an array of international and Turkey-based organizations, delivering complex IT security solutions including network, data, and endpoint security, as well as data leak prevention, and more. The partnership comes at a time when Turkey’s IT security market is poised for double-digit growth according to a report published by International Data Corporation (IDC) entitled “Turkey IT Security Solutions Market 2017–2021 Forecast and Adoption Trends”. As noted in the report, IDC expects Turkey’s IT security market to grow at a rate of 11.4 percent through 2021 from $233.2 million in 2017. CYNOKS is well positioned to deliver opportunities for Data443 as demand for IT security solutions expands in Turkey and across the region.

“Data security has become increasingly important in Turkey and throughout the neighboring areas,” said Jason Remillard, CEO of LandStar and founder of Data443. “The Turkish government is making huge strides to implement information and communication technologies over the next five years, and while the country is not part of the European Union, the Turkish Data Protection Law and cross-border requirements to adhere to GDPR standards is driving demand. CYNOKS is well established and has proven expertise in delivering future-proof security solutions. We are thrilled to work with them as we extend coverage to this important high-growth market.”

The Turkish Data Protection Law (DPL) went into force in April and fines are already being imposed for issues such as late notification of data breach, lack of or late response to data subject access requests (DSARs), and unlawful data sharing among others. At the same time, IDC notes that most Turkish organizations have yet to implement solutions to comply with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which would ensure more effective data management practices overall. Yet the risks are real. The first half of this year saw cyberattacks increase three percent in Turkey, and worldwide, IDC predicts that more than 1.5 billion people will be affected by a data breach by 2020.

“Data security is no longer confined to a single point such as a database or file,” said Mustafa Utku GÖKER, General Manager at CYNOKS. “Organizations that are faced with multiple compliance regulations such as the DPL and GDPR must now secure and govern data across multiple points, continuously and in real time. This is why we are so excited to work with Data443. The Data443 product portfolio delivers unique capabilities in data compliance, protection, and governance that remove many of the hurdles companies face when confronting these issues.”

Data443 delivers industry-leading, next-generation cybersecurity products and services – including the award-winning data classification and governance technology ClassiDocs™ and the ARALOC™ enterprise cloud-based data storage, protection, and workflow automation platform. These solutions are purpose-built to secure data and ensure accurate privacy compliance. ClassiDocs deploys in hours to provide an accurate, up-to-date data inventory across the entire data estate, including all end points, cloud storage, databases, email, structured and unstructured data, and data at rest or in flight. Upon deployment and with no specific training required, ClassiDocs enables users to discover data such as PII, PCI, and HIPAA; report on and remediate security access controls; respond to DSARs and remediation actions; comply with 12 of the most critical GDPR articles. Organizations can further protect their data assets using Data443’s ARALOC platform, including Board Meeting Management Software that delivers the industry’s highest level security, mobile messaging, and management for agendas, rosters, and meetings, using custom branded and configured applications.

To learn more about Data443, ClassiDocs, ARALOC, and the rest of Data443’s product portfolio, or to schedule a demonstration, Turkey-based customers may contact CYNOKS at bilgi@cynoks.com or directly schedule a demonstration here: https://www.data443.com/product-demo/

