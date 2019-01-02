02/01/2019 17:53:57

FRIDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Apogee Enterprises, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (“Apogee” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: APOG) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between June 28, 2018 and September 17, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 4, 2019.                                

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Apogee failed to build the necessary workforce to increase production. The Company proved incapable of hiring, training, and retaining the necessary new employees. This failure negatively impacted the Company’s productivity and profit margin. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Apogee, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

