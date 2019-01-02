02/01/2019 21:39:56

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cheetah Mobile Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the January 29, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Cheetah Mobile Inc. (“Cheetah” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMCM) securities between April 26, 2017 and November 27, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Cheetah investors have until January 29, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 26, 2018, BuzzFeed News reported that certain Cheetah apps were exploiting user permissions as part of an ad fraud scheme. Specifically, the article claimed that certain Cheetah apps “tracked when users downloaded new apps and used this data to inappropriately claim credit for having caused the download.” On this news, Cheetah’s share price fell $3.32 per share or nearly 37% over the next two trading days to close at $5.48 per share on November 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cheetah Mobile’s apps had undisclosed embedded features which tracked when users downloaded new apps; (2) Cheetah Mobile used this data to inappropriately claim credit for having caused the downloads; (3) the foregoing features, when discovered, would foreseeably subject Cheetah Mobile’s apps to removal from the Google Play store; (4) accordingly, Cheetah Mobile’s revenues during the relevant period were in part the product of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; and (5) as a result, Cheetah Mobile’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Cheetah, you may move the Court no later than January 29, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

www.glancylaw.com 

shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg

