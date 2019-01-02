02/01/2019 21:42:21

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.

Related content
19:30 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TX, TS, CMCM and CURO: Levi & K..
17:15 - 
INVESTOR NOTICE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces th..
31 Dec - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the January 28, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Ternium S.A.(“Ternium” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TX) securities between May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Ternium investors have until January 28, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg published an article alleging that Ternium’s Chairman Paolo Rocca, was indicted for his role in a graft scheme. Specifically the article alleges that, “the judge charged Rocca after the Argentine billionaire testified that one of his company’s executives paid an undisclosed amount of cash to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012.” On this news, Ternium’s share price fell $1.42 per share or nearly 5% to close at $28.02 per share on November 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Rocca, Ternium's Chairman, knew that one of his company's executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Ternium's Sidor unit; (2) this conduct would lead Rocca to be charged in a graft scheme and subject Ternium, its affiliates, and/or its executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Ternium's public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Ternium, you may move the Court no later than January 28, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

www.glancylaw.com

shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:42 TX
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.
19:30 TS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TX, TS, CMCM and CURO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
17:15 TX
INVESTOR NOTICE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
31 Dec EIX
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EIX, ATUS, TX and AGN
29 Dec BA
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
28 Dec TX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: RYAAY, MGI, TX, CURO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
27 Dec TX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Ternium S.A. (TX) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019
26 Dec MAR
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TX and MAR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
24 Dec TX
TX LOSS NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.; Important Investor Deadline – TX
23 Dec MAR
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NSANY, TX, MAR and CMCM

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Easterseals Takes the Cake: Wins Leishman Public Spirit Award with First-Time Entry in the 2019 Rose Parade®
2
Nephros Announces Acquisition of Biocon
3
BriaCell Announces Switch to Novel Frozen Formulation for Lead Cancer Drug Candidate, Upcoming Attendance at Biotech Showcase™ 2019 and Presentation at Keystone Symposia Conference
4
Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 191,000 Pounds of Protein to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
5
National Medical Weight Loss Program Evaluates How Weight Loss Occurs on HCG Diet Cycles

Related stock quotes

Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A.. 27.67 2.1% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:05
Fastenal Company Announces Conference Call to Review 2018 Annual and Fourth Quarter Earnings
22:01
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces PCSB Bank’s Conversion to a New York Chartered Commercial Bank
22:00
Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on December 2018 Quarterly Financial Results
22:00
Richardson Electronics Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call
21:59
Ohio National rounds out whole life portfolio with new Prestige 20-pay
21:55
Pimco Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Common Share Distributions
21:42
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.
21:41
GRAY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RAYCOM MEDIA AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS
21:39
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 January 2019 22:25:19
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-02 23:25:19 - 2019-01-02 22:25:19 - 1000 - Website: OKAY