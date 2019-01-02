02/01/2019 09:01:00

LKQ Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Change in the UK

Related content
09:00 - 
LKQ Corporation Announces Director Resignation
20 Dec - 
LKQ Europe appoints Arnd Franz as new Chief Operating O..
30 Nov - 
LKQ Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Confere..

CHICAGO, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) today announced that Andy Hamilton has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Euro Car Parts Group (“ECP”), LKQ’s business in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, effective immediately. Mr. Hamilton succeeds Martin Gray who has decided to leave ECP to pursue other interests. Hamilton joined ECP in 2010 where he held several executive roles, the last of which was Chief Operating Officer. During that period, ECP saw unprecedented growth as the ECP network grew from 89 to over 220 branches. In 2016, Hamilton was appointed Chief Commercial Officer of LKQ Europe, where he was responsible for several key pan-European projects related to digital strategy, revenue optimization, category and product management, data analytics, and garage customer concepts.  Prior to ECP, Hamilton held a variety of management roles for Halfords Group, the UK’s leading automotive and leisure retailer with over 500 locations. 

John Quinn, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LKQ Europe, said, “I am pleased to have someone with Andy’s customer focus and experience leading ECP. And with the completion of our new National Warehouse in Dublin servicing the Republic of Ireland and our Tamworth distribution facility now fully operational, Andy has the resources to continue ECP’s long track record of profitable growth.”

Mr. Hamilton stated, “It is an exciting time to be leading Euro Car Parts and I look forward to re-joining my UK colleagues as we pursue the multiple opportunities in front of us and take Euro Car Parts to the next level of operational excellence.”

Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer of LKQ Corporation added, “Given his extensive history and background with ECP’s operations, Andy brings a unique vantage point and knowledge base that will provide for a smooth leadership transition and strategically position ECP for continued success. We are fortunate to have a deep pool of senior leadership talent like Andy to evolve and grow ECP and execute on our overall pan-European strategy. Also, on behalf of all of us at LKQ, I would like to extend our deepest appreciation and gratitude to Martin for his many years of contributions and accomplishments at ECP. We wish him continued success and the very best in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Zarcone also indicated, “We continue to make progress towards our stated strategies in the UK, including providing unparalleled depth and breadth of inventory and service quality to our customers and realizing efficiencies from our advanced logistics distribution centers, the integration of the Andrew Page business, and the scale benefits of our European procurement program.  Moreover, despite the rumors in the recent press, we have no intent to eliminate hundreds of jobs at ECP.”

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles.  LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of replacement systems, components, equipment and parts to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Media Contacts:

Joseph P. Boutross LKQ Corporation                                               

Vice President, Investor Relations                                      

(312) 621-2793                                                                       

jpboutross@lkqcorp.com                                                  

Guido Weber- LKQ Europe

Director, Corporate Communications & Government Affairs

+49 (0) 8121 707-77151

guido.weber@stahlgruber.de

LKQ Corp Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:01 LKQ
LKQ Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Change in the UK
09:00 LKQ
LKQ Corporation Announces Director Resignation
20 Dec LKQ
LKQ Europe appoints Arnd Franz as new Chief Operating Officer
30 Nov LKQ
LKQ Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
26 Nov LKQ
LKQ Corporation Amends and Extends its Senior Secured Credit Facility
01 Nov LKQ
Recent Analysis Shows Getty Realty, Patrick Industries, LKQ, Newmark Group, Tile Shop Hldgs, and Trex Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
25 Oct LKQ
LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Third Quarter 2018
25 Oct LKQ
LKQ Corporation Announces $500 Million Stock Repurchase Program
09 Oct LKQ
Research Report Identifies Keysight Technologies, Quidel, LKQ, Louisiana-Pacific, Air Transport Services Group, and Del Frisco's Restaurant Group with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
04 Oct LKQ
LKQ Corporation to Release Third Quarter 2018 Results on Thursday, October 25, 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
2
DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesaro, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
3
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
4
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
5
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ribbon Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

LKQ Corporation 23.73 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

09:45
Total Voting Rights
09:43
Total Voting Rights
09:42
Total Voting Rights
09:37
Total Voting Rights
09:30
Total Voting Rights
09:17
Total Voting Rights
09:15
Net Asset Value(s)
09:14
Blocklisting - Interim Review
09:04
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 January 2019 10:03:19
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-02 11:03:19 - 2019-01-02 10:03:19 - 1000 - Website: OKAY