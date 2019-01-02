02/01/2019 17:45:00

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Completes Acquisition of Martin Transport, Inc.

KILGORE, Texas, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) (the “Partnership”) announced today the completion of its previously announced purchase of Martin Transport, Inc. (“MTI”) from Martin Resource Management Corporation.  MTI operates a fleet of tank trucks providing transportation of petroleum products, liquid petroleum gas, chemicals, sulfur and other products, as well as owns twenty-three terminals located throughout the Gulf Coast and Midwest. 

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

The Partnership is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Partnership's primary business segments include: (1) natural gas services, including liquids transportation and distribution services and natural gas storage; (2) terminalling, storage and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about the Partnership's outlook and all other statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements and all references to financial estimates rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the Partnership's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.  While the Partnership believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in anticipating or predicting certain important factors.  A discussion of these factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in the Partnership's annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, including financial estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise except where required to do so by law.

Additional information concerning the Partnership is available on the Partnership's website at www.martinmidstream.com or by contacting:

Sharon Taylor - Head of Investor Relations

(877) 256-6644

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. logo

