02/01/2019 09:04:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Related content
31 Dec - 
Total Voting Rights
31 Dec - 
Net Asset Value(s)
28 Dec - 
Statement re Closed Period

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 2

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCOT”)

The Net Asset Values (“NAVs”) per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 31 December 2018 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,237.51p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,273.72p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.8% of Shareholders’ Funds.  Current gearing is 1.3%.  There are currently 90,580,311 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact: 
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
2 January 2019

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:04 E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
31 Dec E:ASL
Total Voting Rights
31 Dec E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
28 Dec E:ASL
Statement re Closed Period
28 Dec E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
27 Dec E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
24 Dec E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
21 Dec E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
20 Dec E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
19 Dec E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
2
DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesaro, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
3
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
4
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
5
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ribbon Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Aberforth Smaller Compan.. 1,135.36 -0.2% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

09:45
Total Voting Rights
09:43
Total Voting Rights
09:42
Total Voting Rights
09:37
Total Voting Rights
09:30
Total Voting Rights
09:17
Total Voting Rights
09:15
Net Asset Value(s)
09:14
Blocklisting - Interim Review
09:04
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 January 2019 10:02:45
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-02 11:02:45 - 2019-01-02 10:02:45 - 1000 - Website: OKAY