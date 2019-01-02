Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 31
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 31-December-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.38p
INCLUDING current year revenue 354.51p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 345.00p
INCLUDING current year revenue 350.13p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
