The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 31 December 2018 was 683.41p (ex income) 684.00p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

02 January 2019