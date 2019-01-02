02/01/2019 21:59:30

Ohio National rounds out whole life portfolio with new Prestige 20-pay

CINCINNATI, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio National Financial Services is pleased to introduce its new Prestige 20-pay, the company’s fifth whole life insurance product, adding depth to its portfolio.* Design enhancements have also been made to its two other limited-pay whole life products, Prestige 10-Pay II and Prestige Max III.

All three products are designed for high long-term cash accumulation, especially through their dividend potential, and offer a preferred loan option to help maximize cash flow. Prestige 20 is another option in between Ohio National’s Prestige 10-pay II and Prestige Max III (paid to 65). Ohio National’s whole life portfolio also includes two lifetime pay products, Prestige Value IV and Prestige 100 II, which will be enhanced later this year. 

“Ohio National now has five distinct whole life products to meet different individual and business needs,” said Karl Kreunen, CLU, Ohio National’s vice president, product marketing. “Our new 20-pay product is part of our recently announced strategy to focus on our historic strengths, life insurance and disability income businesses. And the combination of our competitive whole life, universal life, indexed universal life and term products creates a robust life insurance portfolio, well positioned for growth in future years."  

Highlights of Prestige 20-pay include:

  • A guaranteed paid-up policy after 20 years  

  • An endowment age of 100 with no maturity date

  • Issue ages from 0 to 65 with a minimum face amount of $100,000

  • A preferred loan feature

Ohio National’s Prestige Max III and Prestige 10-pay II limited pay products also have newly enhanced designs.

Prestige Max III offers a higher initial death benefit and better guaranteed cash values that can help clients with cash flow in their later years, while still offering a contractually paid-up policy at age 65. With no premium required in retirement and the ability to access policy cash values at a reduced loan rate, Prestige Max III offers a competitive solution for supplementing a policyholder’s retirement income and will typically have the highest cash flow of any Ohio National whole life product. 

Prestige 10-pay II offers a short payment structure ideal for clients seeking a paid-up policy solution. It features a guaranteed level payment period of 10 years.  The potential for strong dividend performance may allow for a shorter premium payment period when dividends are used to pay premiums.

“With three short-pay products, financial professionals now have expanded options to align the length of the premium payments to their client's goals and time horizons, such as retirement protection and income and legacy planning,” said Kreunen. “Business owners might find them to be especially helpful tools to reward top talent, fund succession planning or for their own retirement income planning needs.”

The company also recently announced its dividend scales for participating whole life insurance policies will remain unchanged for 2019. The 2019 dividend total is estimated to exceed $100 million, its highest level ever.

* Whole life insurance products are issued by The Ohio National Life Insurance Company. Guarantees are based upon the claims-paying ability of the issuer. The payment of dividends is not guaranteed. Policy loans, if taken, will accrue interest and reduce the policy death benefit. Product is available in all states except CA as of 1/2/19.

About Ohio National Financial Services

Since 1909, Ohio National has been committed to helping individuals, families and businesses protect what matters most. Through our network of financial professionals across 49 states (all except New York), the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, we provide the insurance products and financial protection our policyholders need. As of December 31, 2017, its affiliated companies have $42.0 billion total assets under management. Products are issued by The Ohio National Life Insurance Company and Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation. Please visit ohionational.com for more information and for the latest company updates, connect with Ohio National on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact: Susan McDonald, ALMI

513.794.6325 office

513.633.1277 mobile

                                                                                                                                               

Lisa Doxsee, APR

513.794.6418 office

513.218.5519 mobile

OhioNationalLogo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
36
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
34
27 Dec
 
Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
31
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
28 Dec
VELO
Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
23
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
22
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
27 Dec
PNDORA
@brandtkim Tak for oplysning! Nedenfor visuel repraesentation. Her alternativt link til dem, der ikk..
18
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
17
27 Dec
VELO
Måske de næste 12 mdr. ser således ud?? :   Godkendelse Canada.                 1. Februar          ..
17

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Easterseals Takes the Cake: Wins Leishman Public Spirit Award with First-Time Entry in the 2019 Rose Parade®
2
Nephros Announces Acquisition of Biocon
3
BriaCell Announces Switch to Novel Frozen Formulation for Lead Cancer Drug Candidate, Upcoming Attendance at Biotech Showcase™ 2019 and Presentation at Keystone Symposia Conference
4
Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 191,000 Pounds of Protein to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
5
National Medical Weight Loss Program Evaluates How Weight Loss Occurs on HCG Diet Cycles

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:05
Fastenal Company Announces Conference Call to Review 2018 Annual and Fourth Quarter Earnings
22:01
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces PCSB Bank’s Conversion to a New York Chartered Commercial Bank
22:00
Richardson Electronics Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call
22:00
Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on December 2018 Quarterly Financial Results
21:59
Ohio National rounds out whole life portfolio with new Prestige 20-pay
21:55
Pimco Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Common Share Distributions
21:42
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.
21:41
GRAY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RAYCOM MEDIA AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS
21:39
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 January 2019 22:25:23
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-02 23:25:23 - 2019-01-02 22:25:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY