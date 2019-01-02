Outlook Therapeutics Closes Third Tranche of $20 Million Private Placement

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK) (the “Company”) today announced that it closed on the third tranche (of four) of its $20.0 million private placement of common stock to BioLexis Pte. Limited (BioLexis), the Company’s strategic business partner and largest investor, receiving $4.0 million of cash proceeds in exchange for the issuance of 4,288,624 shares of common stock at $0.9327 per share. The Company has received $16.0 million to date from the sale of its common stock to BioLexis under this private placement, which was previously announced on November 6, 2018. The remaining $4.0 million will be funded on February 1, 2019, subject to achieving certain funding milestones as set forth in the purchase agreement. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement primarily for clinical trials for its lead product candidate, ONS-5010, and for working capital and general corporate purposes, including agreed repayments on its senior secured notes.

About BioLexis Pte. Limited

BioLexis is a Singapore based joint-venture between Tenshi Life Sciences Private Limited, and GMS Holdings, a private investment company headquartered in Amman, Jordan owning a portfolio of diversified businesses globally. Together with Strides Shasun and Tenshi Life Sciences, GMS Holdings is a strategic investor in Stelis Biopharma.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its lead clinical program, ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration (wet AMD). ONS-5010 is currently in its first clinical trial, which is being conducted outside of the U.S. and is designed to serve as the first of two adequate and well controlled studies for wet AMD. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “intend” or “continue,” the negative of terms like these or other comparable terminology, and other words or terms of similar meaning. These include statements about the Company’s planned clinical trials for ONS-5010, the ability to successfully conduct such clinical trials, and plans for seeking regulatory approval for ONS-5010, and achieve the necessary milestones to obtain the committed funding from BioLexis. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting the Company and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to its operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control. These risk factors include those risks associated with developing pharmaceutical product candidates, risks of conducting clinical trials, and risks in obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, as well as those risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

