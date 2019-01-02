02/01/2019 14:15:00

Outlook Therapeutics Closes Third Tranche of $20 Million Private Placement

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK) (the “Company”) today announced that it closed on the third tranche (of four) of its $20.0 million private placement of common stock to BioLexis Pte. Limited (BioLexis), the Company’s strategic business partner and largest investor, receiving $4.0 million of cash proceeds in exchange for the issuance of 4,288,624 shares of common stock at $0.9327 per share.  The Company has received $16.0 million to date from the sale of its common stock to BioLexis under this private placement, which was previously announced on November 6, 2018.  The remaining $4.0 million will be funded on February 1, 2019, subject to achieving certain funding milestones as set forth in the purchase agreement. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement primarily for clinical trials for its lead product candidate, ONS-5010, and for working capital and general corporate purposes, including agreed repayments on its senior secured notes.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BioLexis Pte. Limited

BioLexis is a Singapore based joint-venture between Tenshi Life Sciences Private Limited, and GMS Holdings, a private investment company headquartered in Amman, Jordan owning a portfolio of diversified businesses globally. Together with Strides Shasun and Tenshi Life Sciences, GMS Holdings is a strategic investor in Stelis Biopharma.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its lead clinical program, ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration (wet AMD).  ONS-5010 is currently in its first clinical trial, which is being conducted outside of the U.S. and is designed to serve as the first of two adequate and well controlled studies for wet AMD.  For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements.  All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “intend” or “continue,” the negative of terms like these or other comparable terminology, and other words or terms of similar meaning.  These include statements about the Company’s planned clinical trials for ONS-5010, the ability to successfully conduct such clinical trials, and plans for seeking regulatory approval for ONS-5010, and achieve the necessary milestones to obtain the committed funding from BioLexis. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting the Company and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to its operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control. These risk factors include those risks associated with developing pharmaceutical product candidates, risks of conducting clinical trials, and risks in obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, as well as those risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  These risks may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

CONTACTS:

Outlook Therapeutics:

Lawrence A. Kenyon

LawrenceKenyon@outlooktherapeutics.com

Media & Investors:

Jeremy Feffer

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

T: 212.915.2568 

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

OTLK.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
35
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
34
27 Dec
 
Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
31
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
26
28 Dec
VELO
Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
23
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
22
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
27 Dec
PNDORA
@brandtkim Tak for oplysning! Nedenfor visuel repraesentation. Her alternativt link til dem, der ikk..
18
27 Dec
VELO
Måske de næste 12 mdr. ser således ud?? :   Godkendelse Canada.                 1. Februar          ..
17
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
2
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
3
DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesaro, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
4
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ribbon Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
5
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:24
Block Listing Six Monthly Return
14:15
SITO Mobile Appoints SVP of Channel Partnerships
14:15
Outlook Therapeutics Closes Third Tranche of $20 Million Private Placement
14:11
Real Estate Acquisition Company Acquires Beverly Hills Real Estate Company including a Student Housing Property
14:04
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:03
Net Asset Value(s)
13:58
Greystone Closes $11.7 Million in Fannie Mae Financing for Brooklyn Multifamily Portfolio in Under 2 Weeks
13:55
CAST and Henson Group Partner to Streamline Cloud Migration Assessments
13:53
Blue Water Launches Long Awaited Treasure Line with Partners SponsorsOne and Bradford James

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 January 2019 14:41:56
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-02 15:41:56 - 2019-01-02 14:41:56 - 1000 - Website: OKAY