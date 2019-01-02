02/01/2019 22:00:00

Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on December 2018 Quarterly Financial Results

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) expects to announce its second quarter financial results on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, after the market closes. Phibro management will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting https://investors.pahc.com/events-presentations. The discussion will also be available by dialing +1 (877) 853-5634 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1 (315) 625-6893 for international callers. Provide the conference ID 8899375.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. To access the webcast recording, visit https://investors.pahc.com.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available online at www.sec.gov, www.pahc.com or on request from the company.

Contact:

Richard Johnson

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Chief Financial Officer

+1-201-329-7300

investor.relations@pahc.com

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on December 2018 Quarterly Financial Results
