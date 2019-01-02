02/01/2019 14:11:00

Real Estate Acquisition Company Acquires Beverly Hills Real Estate Company including a Student Housing Property

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubilu Venture Corporation (“Hubilu” or the "Company") (OTC PINK: HBUV), a publicly traded real estate consulting, asset management and business acquisition company, which specializes in acquiring student housing income properties and development/business opportunities located near USC and Metro stations within the Los Angeles area, announces that it has acquired Lantana Investments, LLC. (“Lantana”), a Beverly Hills real estate company, including its real asset.  Lantana, which was owned by a related party, owns a student housing property located at 1557 West 29th Street, Los Angeles. This property fits perfectly into the Company’s target market for its location inside of the USC 24 Hour Security Patrol Zone, being four blocks from USC Campus and Caruso USC Village Development and a 5 minute walk to the Grand/LATTC Metro subway station.  LA Convention Center, Staples Center and LA Live are a 10 minute walk away. The company announced last year that it accepts rent payment using cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies being accepted are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin, and are processed on the Coinbase Blockchain.

"HBUV is steadily expanding its’ student housing portfolio as we continue to execute on our long term business plan by acquiring another "turn key" housing property which potentially increases our assets and cash flow,” commented David Behrend, Chief Executive Officer, regarding their latest property acquisition.

About Hubilu Venture Corporation: Based in Beverly Hills, California, Hubilu Venture Corporation, a real estate consulting, asset management and acquisition corporation, is executing on its business plan, which besides consulting to real estate companies, is seeking to acquire student housing real estate and business opportunities in the niche markets of the USC campus area and the expanding urban transportation Metro stations facilitated by the development of the Los Angeles Metro/subway system. Hubilu, inspired by Strategic Growth Through Smart Ventures, which focuses on acquiring high path of growth real estate and business opportunities that it believes are recession proof and have limited downside risk, while offering upside potential in equity appreciation and cash flow.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal securities laws, concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition and potential selected offerings presented without the context of accompanying financial results. The comments of Mr. Behrend, statements regarding the potential acquisition of property and the characteristics of its wholly owned property are examples of forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause Hubilu Venture Corporation's actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially from those anticipated. Among those risks, trends and uncertainties are the general economic climate; the supply of and demand for real properties; interest rate levels, the availability of financing; and other risks associated with the acquisition and ownership of properties, including risks that the tenants will not pay rent, or the costs may be greater than anticipated. This executed purchase contract is subject to various closing conditions, including but not limited to due diligence and satisfaction of audited results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For further information on factors that could impact Hubilu Venture Corporation, reference is made to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Tracy Black

310.420.9599

tracy@hubilu.com

www.hubilu.com

TW: @hubiluventure

IG: hubiluventure  

