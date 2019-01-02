Richardson Electronics Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call

LAFOX, Ill., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) plans to release its financial results for its second quarter ended December 1, 2018 after the close of business on Wednesday, January 9, 2019. The release will be distributed by NASDAQ GlobeNewswire and will be available on the Company’s website at www.rell.com.

On Thursday, January 10, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. CST, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter results for fiscal year 2019. A question and answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda. To listen to the call, please first register with our new conference call-in service at FY19 2nd Quarter Earnings Call Registration . Once registered, you will receive an email containing dial-in numbers and a personalized access code. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 10:00 a.m. CST on January 12, 2019, for seven days. The telephone number for the replay is (833) 224-4825.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

