Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to Announce Fourth Quarter Earnings Results January 24

STUART, Fla., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF), a bank holding company whose operating entity is Seacoast Bank, today announced it will release fourth quarter results January 24, after the market closes. Upon release, investors may access a copy of Seacoast’s earnings results at the company’s website www.SeacoastBanking.com on the home page under “Press Releases.”

Seacoast will host a conference call January 25 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (888) 424-8151 (passcode: 9965 703; host: Dennis S. Hudson). Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast’s website at www.SeacoastBanking.com by selecting “Presentations” under the heading “News/Events.” A replay of the call will be available for one month, beginning late afternoon January 25, by dialing (888) 843-7419 (domestic), using the passcode 9965 703#.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Seacoast’s website www.SeacoastBanking.com and selecting the webcast link located on the home page. Beginning the afternoon of January 25, an archived version of the webcast can be accessed from this same website and will be available for one year.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $5.9 billion in assets and $4.6 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2018. The company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, 49 traditional branches of its locally branded, wholly owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank, and seven commercial banking centers. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Charles M. Shaffer

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

(772) 221-7003