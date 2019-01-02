SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ALGN RYAAY RBBN (formerly SONS) TSRO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Related content DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: The Schall Law Firm Announces the F.. CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TSRO, PPDF and MAR: Levi & Kors.. The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..

Related debate Falder og falder indlagt ordre på 30,2 Nogle som køber denne her i 31?

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALGN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

Class Period: April 25, 2018 and October 24, 2018

Get additional information about ALGN: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/align-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2019

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares May 30, 2017 - September 28, 2018

Get additional information about RYAAY: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ryanair-holdings-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Ribbon Communications, Inc. (formerly Sonus Networks, Inc.) (NASDAQ: RBBN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Class Period: January 8, 2015 and March 24, 2015

Get additional information about RBBN: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sonus-networks-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TSRO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 8, 2019

Class Period: November 4, 2016 and November 14, 2016

Get additional information about TSRO: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tesaro-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com