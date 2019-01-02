SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA)

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. ("Motorcar " or the “Company") (NASDAQ: MPAA). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/mpaa.

The investigation concerns whether Motorcar and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On November 9, 2018, Motorcar revealed that it was evaluating its accounting policies for new business contracts and therefore delaying filing Form 10-Q for its fiscal second quarter. Following this news, Motorcar stock dropped $4.58 per share, or 21%, to close at $17.20 on November 9, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Motorcar shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/mpaa.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

