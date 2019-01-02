SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NSANY XPO TDOC DXC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS: NSANY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2019

Class Period: December 10, 2013 and November 16, 2018

Get additional information about NSANY: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nissan-motor-co-ltd-loss-submission-form?wire=3

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 12, 2019

Class Period: February 26, 2014 and December 12, 2018

Get additional information about XPO: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/xpo-logistics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

Class Period: March 3, 2016 and December 5, 2018

Get additional information about TDOC: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/teladoc-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

Class Period: February 8, 2018 and November 6, 2018

Get additional information about DXC: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/dxc-technology-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com