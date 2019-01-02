02/01/2019 14:15:40

SITO Mobile Appoints SVP of Channel Partnerships

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SITO) the Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences™ company, has promoted Matt Murphy to SVP of Channel Partnerships from his previous role as V.P. Product Marketing. In this new role, Murphy will be responsible for all channel sales and reseller initiatives and will be tasked with growing and expanding the SITO Channel Alliance Partner program, which was first introduced in July of 2018.

“We are thrilled to have Matt running our Channel sales program,” said Tom Pallack, CEO at SITO Mobile. “Channel sales represent a key, but underleveraged opportunity for SITO and I have every confidence Matt will build and expand our channel business.”

As head of the SITO Channel Alliance Program, Murphy will create and lead an enhanced channel/reseller program, identifying additional partnership opportunities, and directly manage client relationships offering them strategic access into SITO Mobile’s growing slate of location-based data products.

“I am excited to take on this new responsibility to grow our channel business and to bring my extensive channel management and deep understanding of SITO’s data capabilities to this key role,” said Murphy, who will be based out of SITO Mobile’s Jersey City headquarters.

About Matt Murphy

Matt Murphy, who joined the SITO Mobile team in February 2018 as Vice President of Product Marketing has successfully led product, sales, and marketing teams across traditional and digital media, SaaS (video encoding), and telecom (enterprise hosting and bandwidth) industries over his 20+ year career. Previous to SITO, he spent 9.5 years at Gamut, Cox Media Group’s media services division, where he most recently served as V.P. of product and digital strategy and prior to that role, VP of Product and Channel Development.

About SITO Mobile, Ltd.

SITO is a leading mobile data technology company that provides brands customized, data-driven solutions spanning strategic insights and media campaign delivery services. Through Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences™, SITO explores the consumer journey and presents powerful strategic knowledge assets and actionable insights for executives and strategic decision makers looking to understand and influence consumer behaviors.

Brands and agencies rely on SITO as a strategic partner for real-time insights into the consumer journey enhancing marketers ability to make more informed business decisions. The Company is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey and its common stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the ticker symbol “SITO.” For more information regarding SITO’s science, technology and solutions spanning media and research, please visit www.sitomobile.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Forward-Looking Information  

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the following: SITO’s plans and initiatives; our possible or assumed future results of operations; our ability to attract and retail customers; our ability to sell additional products and services to customers; our competitive position; our ability to recruit additional, highly-qualified candidates to our Board, our industry environment; and our potential growth opportunities. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could materially affect results. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, those listed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, and the other reports we file with the SEC. Actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements due to these risk factors. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. You should read our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that we have filed since the date of our Annual Report and the documents that we reference in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and have filed as exhibits thereto with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, with the understanding that our actual future results and circumstances may be materially different from what we expect. 

Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as may be required by applicable law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Contact:

Lynne Collins

1-646-286-4724

collinslynne7@gmail.com

