Total Voting Rights

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, January 2

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R we notify the market of the following:

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc's issued share capital, excluding 1,020,000 shares held in treasury, consists of 239,412,350 ordinary shares of 10p, each with one voting right.

The above figure of 239,412,350 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Invesco Asset Management Limited Company Secretary

2 January 2019

