03/01/2019 20:00:12

AAJA Announces Georgia Public Broadcasting as Host of JCamp 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) announces a partnership with Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) in Atlanta, GA to host AAJA’s signature student program JCamp, a six-day multicultural journalism training program for high school students interested in pursuing journalism as a career.

AAJA will select 42 diverse high school students to participate in JCamp, which will celebrate its 19th year and take place July 27 – August 1, 2019. Over 700 students have completed JCamp since it was launched in 2001.

“GPB is excited to partner with The Asian American Journalists Association for its student journalism camp,” said GPB President and CEO Teya Ryan. “Education is at the core of our mission, and we’re proud of the many resources we’ve produced for educators and high school students on topics that range from history to science. This partnership allows us to share real-world journalism skills in a working environment with students as they explore career opportunities.”

Past JCamp speakers have included David Rhodes, president of CBS News; Hoda Kotb, co-host of NBC’s “Today Show;” Chuck Todd, host of “Meet the Press;” Jill Abramson, former executive editor of The New York Times; and Ken Burns, award-winning filmmaker.

Arelis Hernandez, reporter at The Washington Post and 2004 graduate of JCamp, will return as the program’s co-director. Ben Bartenstein, reporter at Bloomberg and 2011 graduate of JCamp, will join Hernandez as JCamp co-director. JCamp 2019 will coincide with AAJA’s 2019 National Convention, held July 31 – August 3 in Atlanta, GA.

"We are excited to be in Atlanta this summer to be reunited with our AAJA friends and forge new partnerships with Georgia Public Broadcasting as our hosts this year,” said Hernandez. “JCamp has striven to prepare budding journalists with the skills, savvy and strength they need to make an impact on our industry, as well as society at large. We could not be prouder to have a dedicated partner in that endeavor like GPB, one of the state's premier sources of independent journalism. Students will have a unique opportunity to take a look behind the scenes of public broadcasting and its role in sustaining democracy — a vital lesson for today's youth."

"We are thrilled to be hosting AAJA's 19th JCamp in Atlanta, the location of AAJA's annual convention and a city brimming with diversity,” said AAJA National President Michelle Ye Hee Lee. “Our student journalism programs train and lift the next generation of newsroom leaders who are dedicated to diversity and excellence in journalism. JCamp would not have been possible without the generous support of Georgia Public Broadcasting, and we are grateful."   

Students’ expenses are paid thanks to generous donations from foundations including the Annie E. Casey Foundation and the Dow Jones Foundation, as well as individual and corporate sponsors.

The application for JCamp 2019 is available at www.aaja.org/jcamp2019. Students of all ethnic, geographic and socioeconomic backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

The Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) is a non-profit professional journalism organization dedicated to ensuring fair and accurate coverage of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities and help Asian American and Pacific Islander journalists succeed in the newsroom and the industry. AAJA, founded in 1981, has more than 1,600 members across the United States and Asia. Since its founding, AAJA has been at the forefront of change in the journalism industry.

As one of the largest PBS stations in the nation, Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB Media) has been creating content worth sharing for over 50 years. With nine television stations, 18 radio stations and a multi-faceted digital and education division, GPB strives to educate, entertain and enrich the lives of our viewers and listeners with programming that includes statewide radio news, current affairs, high school sports, educational resources for teachers and students and enlightening programs about our state like Georgia OutdoorsA Seat at the TableOn Second ThoughtPolitical Rewind and more. For more information, visit www.gpb.org.

Media Contact:

Justin Seiter, Program Coordinator, AAJA

Email: justins@aaja.org

Phone: 415-346-2051 ext. 107

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
35
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
23
28 Dec
VELO
Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
23
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
28 Dec
 
Det er nok fordi der ikke er nogen der kender den 
16
01 Jan
DANSKE
Danske Bank, Nordea, Nykredit og Swebank er de fire stor banker som har været i bank-syndikatet der ..
15
29 Dec
 
Hold fast jeg åbnede min nordnet her til morgen og jeg har modtaget 1.423.961,33 kr. Aner ikke hvor ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Planned Chief Executive Officer Transition
2
aTyr Pharma Announces Participation at Upcoming San Francisco Investor Events
3
WISeKey Partners with China SINCODE to Secure Chinese Connected Cars
4
Global Hot Melt Adhesives market to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2024
5
Apple, AAPL Investment Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Apple Inc. - AAPL

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:24
Meritage Appoints Robert Potts General Counsel
20:00
AAJA Announces Georgia Public Broadcasting as Host of JCamp 2019
20:00
Trillium Launches Trusted Mobility Platform and Services at CES 2019 - On-Ramp to the 1.5 Trillion Dollar Vehicle Data Marketplace
20:00
Universal Chairman Greg Evans awarded NBAA Silk Scarf Award
20:00
Old National to announce fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 earnings and hold conference call / webcast
19:43
Vanderbilt Financial Group Names New Chief Compliance Officer, Steve Howe
19:30
Gamma-Delta T Cell Immunotherapy Pioneer, Lawrence Lamb, PhD, to Join Incysus Therapeutics as Chief Scientific Officer
19:16
Vantagepoint Funds Enhances Retirement Consultant Services
19:15
City National Names Linda Duncombe to Lead Marketing and Product Strategies

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 January 2019 20:46:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-03 21:46:34 - 2019-01-03 20:46:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY