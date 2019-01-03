03/01/2019 06:00:00

ADC Therapeutics to Appoint Peter Hug, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADC Therapeutics, an oncology drug discovery and development company that specializes in the development of proprietary antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that Peter Hug, Ph.D., will be appointed to its board of directors. Dr. Hug is a 35-year veteran of Roche. 

Dr. Peter B. Corr, Chairman of the Board of ADC Therapeutics, said, “Peter’s breadth of global commercial and leadership experience from his long tenure at Roche will enhance our efforts as we continue progressing our pipeline of pyrrolobenzodiazepine-based ADCs through the clinic. His commercial expertise will be particularly valuable as we get closer to submitting our first Biologics License Application for ADCT-402 (loncastuximab tesirine), which is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. We are thrilled to welcome Peter to our board of directors and look forward to his contributions.”

Dr. Hug held positions of increasing responsibility at Roche from 1983 until his retirement at the end of 2018. He most recently served as Head of Roche Pharma EEMEA Region, which comprises Eastern Europe, Russia, Central Asia, Turkey, Middle East and Africa. Previously, he was Head of Pharma Region Europe, during which time he led a successful transformation of its European commercial operations. Prior to that, Dr. Hug served as Executive Vice President of Roche Pharma Partnering, a role in which he was responsible for licensing, strategic alliances and mergers and acquisitions. In earlier management roles within Roche, he was involved with multiple product launches, including hematology and oncology therapies. Dr. Hug is a graduate of the University of Basel, Switzerland.

Dr. Hug said, “I’m delighted to join ADC Therapeutics’ Board of Directors as the company advances multiple clinical-stage programs with its potent ADCs in both hematological and solid tumor cancers. I look forward to working with the board and leadership team to drive continued progress and ultimately bring important new cancer therapies to patients.”

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA is an oncology drug discovery and development company that specializes in the development of proprietary antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting major hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company’s ADCs are highly targeted biopharmaceutical drugs that combine monoclonal antibodies specific to surface antigens present on particular tumor cells with a novel class of highly potent pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD)-based warheads via a chemical linker. The Company has five PBD-based ADCs in ongoing clinical trials in the USA and Europe, and a deep pipeline of other preclinical ADCs in development. ADC Therapeutics has world-class partners, including AstraZeneca and its global biologics research and development arm, MedImmune. The Company is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, San Francisco and New Jersey. For more information, visit www.adctherapeutics.com.

Investors Contact

Dr. Chris Martin

Chief Executive Officer

Chris.martin@adctherapeutics.com

Tel.: +41 (0) 21 653 0200

 

EU Media Contact

Alexandre Müller

Dynamics Group

amu@dynamicsgroup.ch

Tel: +41 (0) 43 268 3231

 

USA Media Contact

Tony Plohoros

6 Degrees

tplohoros@6degreespr.com

Tel.: +1 908-591-2839

ADCT Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
36
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
34
27 Dec
 
Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
31
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
28 Dec
VELO
Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
23
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
22
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
27 Dec
PNDORA
@brandtkim Tak for oplysning! Nedenfor visuel repraesentation. Her alternativt link til dem, der ikk..
18
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
17
27 Dec
VELO
Måske de næste 12 mdr. ser således ud?? :   Godkendelse Canada.                 1. Februar          ..
17

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
BriaCell Announces Switch to Novel Frozen Formulation for Lead Cancer Drug Candidate, Upcoming Attendance at Biotech Showcase™ 2019 and Presentation at Keystone Symposia Conference
2
Nephros Announces Acquisition of Biocon
3
Greystone Closes $11.7 Million in Fannie Mae Financing for Brooklyn Multifamily Portfolio in Under 2 Weeks
4
aTyr Pharma Announces Participation at Upcoming San Francisco Investor Events
5
Apple, AAPL Investment Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Apple Inc. - AAPL

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

06:01
BOURBON: General waiver renewal with lenders
06:01
WISeKey Partners with China SINCODE to Secure Chinese Connected Cars
06:00
Start of Day
06:00
ADC Therapeutics to Appoint Peter Hug, Ph.D., to Board of Directors
03:08
Foundation for a Drug-Free World Volunteers Educate Over 82,000 Florida Residents in 2018 on the Truth About Drugs
03:00
The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update
02:59
Hundreds of Pinellas County Youth Wrap Up 2018 With Pledge to be Drug-Free
02:00
Carolina Trust BancShares Completes Acquisition of Clover Community Bankshares and Announces Cash/Stock Election Deadline
02:00
Gowin Semiconductor Corp.’s Cumulative Shipments Reach 10 million pieces

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 January 2019 06:40:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-03 07:40:33 - 2019-01-03 06:40:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY