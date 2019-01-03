03/01/2019 17:00:00

ALGN LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Align Technology, Inc. Investors of Important January 4 Deadline in Class Action Seeking Investor Losses

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) from April 25, 2018 through October 24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important January 4, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Align investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Align class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1444.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Align would offer higher discounts to promote Invisalign; (2) the promotions would materially impact revenue; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Align’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 4, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1444.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.

      Phillip Kim, Esq.

      Zachary Halper, Esq.

      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor

      New York, NY  10016

      Tel: (212) 686-1060

      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

      Fax: (212) 202-3827

      lrosen@rosenlegal.com

      pkim@rosenlegal.com

      zhalper@rosenlegal.com

      www.rosenlegal.com

