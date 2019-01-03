03/01/2019 12:20:00

Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Roku, Watsco, State Street, Federated Investors, Civeo, and Midstates Petroleum — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU), Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO), State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII), Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO), and Midstates Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPO), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

ROKU DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ROKU

WSO DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=WSO

STT DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=STT

FII DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FII

CVEO DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CVEO

MPO DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MPO

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU), Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO), State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII), Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO), and Midstates Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPO) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 31st, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

ROKU, INC. (ROKU) REPORT OVERVIEW

Roku's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Roku reported revenue of $173.38MM vs $124.78MM (up 38.95%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.09 vs -$8.79. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Roku reported revenue of $512.76MM vs $398.65MM (up 28.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.24 vs -$9.01. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.22 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

To read the full Roku, Inc. (ROKU) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ROKU

-----------------------------------------

WATSCO, INC. (WSO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Watsco's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Watsco reported revenue of $1,296.01MM vs $1,229.59MM (up 5.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.12 vs $1.82 (up 16.48%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Watsco reported revenue of $4,341.96MM vs $4,220.70MM (up 2.87%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.81 vs $5.16 (up 12.60%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.90. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.04 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full Watsco, Inc. (WSO) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=WSO

-----------------------------------------

STATE STREET CORPORATION (STT) REPORT OVERVIEW

State Street's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, State Street reported interest income of $916.00MM vs $761.00MM (up 20.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.89 vs $1.69 (up 11.83%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, State Street reported interest income of $2,908.00MM vs $2,512.00MM (up 15.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.32 vs $5.03 (up 5.77%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.83. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.53 and is expected to report on January 22nd, 2019.

To read the full State Street Corporation (STT) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=STT

-----------------------------------------

FEDERATED INVESTORS, INC. (FII) REPORT OVERVIEW

Federated Investors' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Federated Investors reported revenue of $308.62MM vs $278.32MM (up 10.89%) and basic earnings per share $0.59 vs $0.56 (up 5.36%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Federated Investors reported revenue of $1,102.92MM vs $1,143.37MM (down 3.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.87 vs $2.03 (up 41.38%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.37 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

To read the full Federated Investors, Inc. (FII) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FII

-----------------------------------------

CIVEO CORPORATION (CVEO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Civeo's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Civeo reported revenue of $120.49MM vs $97.49MM (up 23.59%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.09 vs -$0.17. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Civeo reported revenue of $382.28MM vs $397.23MM (down 3.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.82 vs -$0.90. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.22. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.23 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full Civeo Corporation (CVEO) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CVEO

-----------------------------------------

MIDSTATES PETROLEUM CO. (MPO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Midstates Petroleum's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Midstates Petroleum reported revenue of $47.77MM vs $49.72MM (down 3.92%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.44 vs $0.14 (up 214.29%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Midstates Petroleum reported revenue of $228.75MM vs $241.75MM (down 5.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$3.39 vs $52.63. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Midstates Petroleum Co. (MPO) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MPO

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2019 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

