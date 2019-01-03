Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Roku, Watsco, State Street, Federated Investors, Civeo, and Midstates Petroleum — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU), Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO), State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII), Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO), and Midstates Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPO), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU), Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO), State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII), Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO), and Midstates Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPO) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 31st, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

ROKU, INC. (ROKU) REPORT OVERVIEW

Roku's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Roku reported revenue of $173.38MM vs $124.78MM (up 38.95%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.09 vs -$8.79. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Roku reported revenue of $512.76MM vs $398.65MM (up 28.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.24 vs -$9.01. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.22 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

To read the full Roku, Inc. (ROKU) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ROKU

WATSCO, INC. (WSO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Watsco's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Watsco reported revenue of $1,296.01MM vs $1,229.59MM (up 5.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.12 vs $1.82 (up 16.48%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Watsco reported revenue of $4,341.96MM vs $4,220.70MM (up 2.87%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.81 vs $5.16 (up 12.60%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.90. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.04 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full Watsco, Inc. (WSO) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=WSO

STATE STREET CORPORATION (STT) REPORT OVERVIEW

State Street's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, State Street reported interest income of $916.00MM vs $761.00MM (up 20.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.89 vs $1.69 (up 11.83%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, State Street reported interest income of $2,908.00MM vs $2,512.00MM (up 15.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.32 vs $5.03 (up 5.77%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.83. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.53 and is expected to report on January 22nd, 2019.

To read the full State Street Corporation (STT) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=STT

FEDERATED INVESTORS, INC. (FII) REPORT OVERVIEW

Federated Investors' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Federated Investors reported revenue of $308.62MM vs $278.32MM (up 10.89%) and basic earnings per share $0.59 vs $0.56 (up 5.36%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Federated Investors reported revenue of $1,102.92MM vs $1,143.37MM (down 3.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.87 vs $2.03 (up 41.38%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.37 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

To read the full Federated Investors, Inc. (FII) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FII

CIVEO CORPORATION (CVEO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Civeo's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Civeo reported revenue of $120.49MM vs $97.49MM (up 23.59%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.09 vs -$0.17. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Civeo reported revenue of $382.28MM vs $397.23MM (down 3.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.82 vs -$0.90. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.22. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.23 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full Civeo Corporation (CVEO) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CVEO

MIDSTATES PETROLEUM CO. (MPO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Midstates Petroleum's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Midstates Petroleum reported revenue of $47.77MM vs $49.72MM (down 3.92%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.44 vs $0.14 (up 214.29%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Midstates Petroleum reported revenue of $228.75MM vs $241.75MM (down 5.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$3.39 vs $52.63. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Midstates Petroleum Co. (MPO) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MPO

