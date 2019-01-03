03/01/2019 06:01:33

BOURBON: General waiver renewal with lenders

Marseilles, January 3, 2019

BOURBON: General waiver renewal with lenders

BOURBON announces having renewed the general waiver with its leasers and debt holders representing the majority of the group's debt, thus allowing it to suspend the payments of its loans and debt. This waiver allows it to stay focused on its operational priorities, while pursuing its search for all solutions capable of adapting its financing to its performance, in a secured framework.

The company remains confident in its ability to find such a solution in an amicable framework.

About BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub - surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest - generation vessel s and the expertise of almost 8,400 skilled employees. Through its 29 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety. 

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy. 

In 2017, BOURBON'S revenue came to €860.6 million and the company operated a fleet of 508 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

Contacts

BOURBON

Media relations agency

Publicis Consultants

Investor Relations, analysts,

shareholders

 Vilizara Lazarova
+33 140 138 607  +33 144 824 634 

investor-relations@bourbon-online.com

vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr

   

Corporate Communications

  
Christelle Loisel  
+33 491 136 732  

christelle.loisel@bourbon-online.com

  

