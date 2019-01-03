BrandSafway Announces Acquisition of Lyndon Scaffolding PLC

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KENNESAW, GA – JANUARY 3, 2019 – Brand Industrial Services, known as BrandSafway, has acquired Lyndon Scaffolding, along with Taylor’s Hoists (acquired by Lyndon in 2017), effective December 31, 2018. Moving forward, Lyndon Scaffolding will be combined with SGB, a BrandSafway scaffolding and access unit of Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services UK Ltd., to become Lyndon SGB by BrandSafway.

“This is an exciting combination,” said Dave Witsken, president of Energy and Industrial for BrandSafway. “It allows us to bring together a full range of scaffolding solutions — plus deliver excellence in a suite of other access technologies for our customers. By combining the assets, expertise and reputation of Lyndon Scaffolding with SGB, we will be able to expand our service solutions in key major cities in the U.K., broaden our overall footprint and accelerate our growth.”

With locations in London, Birmingham and Manchester, Edinburgh, Scotland, and Barry, Wales, along with Taylor’s Hoists in Duxford, England, Lyndon Scaffolding provides comprehensive access solutions for the commercial construction, industrial and infrastructure markets in the U.K.

“We look forward to being on the same team with SGB,” said Robert Lynch, CEO of Lyndon Scaffolding. “SGB is one of our industry’s best-known and well-respected names. By working together and sharing our expertise and best practices, Lyndon SGB will be able to offer customers more products and services and improved solutions.”

Established in 1968, Lyndon Scaffolding has sales of approximately £50 million and more than 600 employees. Lyndon Scaffolding has worked on some the U.K.’s largest and most impressive projects, and its portfolio includes Jubilee Bridge at Runcorn, BBC Broadcasting House, Tate Britain, Severn Bridge, Birmingham Gateway Station, Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, and the Scottish Parliament Building.

Dating back to 1919, SGB has focused on both commercial and industrial scaffolding services, training, and mechanical and powered access equipment. SGB is committed to helping its customers overcome the challenges associated with any project — from unprecedented innovations in building design and increased demands for environmental protection, to the ongoing responsibility for safety and the constant pressures of tight schedules and budgets. Recent SGB projects include Guy’s Hospital, Westminster College and Victoria Station in London, Flax Mill in Shrewsbury, Forth Road Bridge in Glasgow, Scotland, and South Hook LNG Terminal in Wales.

“By combining resources, Lyndon SGB will have more locations and greater depth of expertise,” said Mick Herke, managing director of Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services in Europe, “and we will be able to leverage our scale to better serve customers. Both Lyndon Scaffolding and SGB are strong companies with an emphasis on excellent quality and service. Together as Lyndon SGB, we can create more value for clients.”

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of services, products and solutions, with the greatest depth of expertise, to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. A portfolio company of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, BrandSafway offers access, industrial services, and forming and shoring solutions to more than 32,000 customers through a workforce of around 35,000 employees, who support our network of approximately 350 strategic locations across 30 countries. With its global footprint, rigorous operating processes and extensive service offerings — a full range of work access, insulation, coatings, specialty industrial service, and forming and shoring solutions — BrandSafway supports customers’ maintenance and refurbishment needs as well as new construction and expansion plans. Today’s BrandSafway — large enough to leverage economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while also remaining nimble and responsive — delivers unmatched service with local labor and management.

