03/01/2019 21:38:32

BrandSafway Announces Acquisition of Lyndon Scaffolding PLC

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KENNESAW, GA – JANUARY 3, 2019 – Brand Industrial Services, known as BrandSafway, has acquired Lyndon Scaffolding, along with Taylor’s Hoists (acquired by Lyndon in 2017), effective December 31, 2018. Moving forward, Lyndon Scaffolding will be combined with SGB, a BrandSafway scaffolding and access unit of Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services UK Ltd., to become Lyndon SGB by BrandSafway.

“This is an exciting combination,” said Dave Witsken, president of Energy and Industrial for BrandSafway. “It allows us to bring together a full range of scaffolding solutions — plus deliver excellence in a suite of other access technologies for our customers. By combining the assets, expertise and reputation of Lyndon Scaffolding with SGB, we will be able to expand our service solutions in key major cities in the U.K., broaden our overall footprint and accelerate our growth.”

With locations in London, Birmingham and Manchester, Edinburgh, Scotland, and Barry, Wales, along with Taylor’s Hoists in Duxford, England, Lyndon Scaffolding provides comprehensive access solutions for the commercial construction, industrial and infrastructure markets in the U.K.

“We look forward to being on the same team with SGB,” said Robert Lynch, CEO of Lyndon Scaffolding. “SGB is one of our industry’s best-known and well-respected names. By working together and sharing our expertise and best practices, Lyndon SGB will be able to offer customers more products and services and improved solutions.”

Established in 1968, Lyndon Scaffolding has sales of approximately £50 million and more than 600 employees. Lyndon Scaffolding has worked on some the U.K.’s largest and most impressive projects, and its portfolio includes Jubilee Bridge at Runcorn, BBC Broadcasting House, Tate Britain, Severn Bridge, Birmingham Gateway Station, Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, and the Scottish Parliament Building.

Dating back to 1919, SGB has focused on both commercial and industrial scaffolding services, training, and mechanical and powered access equipment. SGB is committed to helping its customers overcome the challenges associated with any project — from unprecedented innovations in building design and increased demands for environmental protection, to the ongoing responsibility for safety and the constant pressures of tight schedules and budgets. Recent SGB projects include Guy’s Hospital, Westminster College and Victoria Station in London, Flax Mill in Shrewsbury, Forth Road Bridge in Glasgow, Scotland, and South Hook LNG Terminal in Wales.

“By combining resources, Lyndon SGB will have more locations and greater depth of expertise,” said Mick Herke, managing director of Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services in Europe, “and we will be able to leverage our scale to better serve customers. Both Lyndon Scaffolding and SGB are strong companies with an emphasis on excellent quality and service. Together as Lyndon SGB, we can create more value for clients.”

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of services, products and solutions, with the greatest depth of expertise, to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. A portfolio company of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, BrandSafway offers access, industrial services, and forming and shoring solutions to more than 32,000 customers through a workforce of around 35,000 employees, who support our network of approximately 350 strategic locations across 30 countries. With its global footprint, rigorous operating processes and extensive service offerings — a full range of work access, insulation, coatings, specialty industrial service, and forming and shoring solutions — BrandSafway supports customers’ maintenance and refurbishment needs as well as new construction and expansion plans. Today’s BrandSafway — large enough to leverage economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while also remaining nimble and responsive — delivers unmatched service with local labor and management.

 

###

Attachment

rev_TP-Logo

Karla Cuculi

BrandSafway

262-523-6580

KCuculi@BrandSafway.com

Lyndon Scaffolding will be combined with SGB, a BrandSafway scaffolding and access unit of Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services UK Ltd., to become Lyndon SGB by BrandSafway.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
35
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
23
28 Dec
VELO
Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
23
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
28 Dec
 
Det er nok fordi der ikke er nogen der kender den 
16
01 Jan
DANSKE
Danske Bank, Nordea, Nykredit og Swebank er de fire stor banker som har været i bank-syndikatet der ..
15
29 Dec
 
Hold fast jeg åbnede min nordnet her til morgen og jeg har modtaget 1.423.961,33 kr. Aner ikke hvor ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Planned Chief Executive Officer Transition
2
aTyr Pharma Announces Participation at Upcoming San Francisco Investor Events
3
WISeKey Partners with China SINCODE to Secure Chinese Connected Cars
4
Global Hot Melt Adhesives market to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2024
5
Apple, AAPL Investment Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Apple Inc. - AAPL

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:03
Hagens Berman Notifies Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) Investors of Securities Fraud Lawsuit and February 19, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
22:00
MPX Announces Acquisition of Remaining Interests in Massachusetts Companies
22:00
Avivagen Inc. Announces Change of Auditor
22:00
A.M. Best Affirms Tokio Marine HCC Insurance Company Ratings of A++ With Stable Outlook
22:00
FINTECH ACQUISITION CORP. III COMMON STOCK AND WARRANTS TO COMMENCE TRADING SEPARATELY ON JANUARY 7, 2019
22:00
Del Taco Continues to Lead Value With Launch of Bold New Mix2 Value Menu
22:00
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement of Senior Notes
21:53
iLOOKABOUT Announces Grant of Deferred Share Units
21:52
UNITY Biotechnology Announces Completion of UBX1967 License and Advance into IND-Enabling Studies for Age-Related Diseases of the Eye

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 January 2019 22:21:05
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-03 23:21:05 - 2019-01-03 22:21:05 - 1000 - Website: OKAY