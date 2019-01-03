ClearOne® Debuts the UNITE® 50, a New Wide-Angle Camera Ideal for Huddle Space Performance and Budgets

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As enterprises across the world seek to deploy low-cost and scalable video conferencing solutions to reduce total cost of ownership, ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), the leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, today announced the immediate market availability of its new UNITE® 50 conferencing camera.

Plug-and-play ready with 120-degree field-of-view, digital zoom and easy pairing with any microphone/speaker combination, the $549 priced UNITE 50 camera enables an exceptional and economical collaboration experience.

“People from all walks of life are now completely video-centric in their personal and professional lives,” said ClearOne Chairman & CEO Zee Hakimoglu. “That means they need to be able to video conference with colleagues, and they want to be able to do this in an affordable way without sacrificing video and audio quality. The ClearOne UNITE 50 camera was developed specifically to address these needs.”

According to Hakimoglu, while it has been estimated that there are some 32 million huddle rooms in the world today, only 2% are currently video enabled. “This presents our integration partners with a tremendous opportunity to equip these rooms with the range of solutions we offer, as well as satisfying the BYOD users who are most likely to benefit from the UNITE 50 camera,” she said.

The UNITE 50 camera’s wide-angle field-of-view is designed for visual communication and collaboration in any small meeting environment, including huddle spaces. It’s ideal for PC-based video conferencing, web conferencing and unified communications, and other collaboration experiences.

The camera features 1080p30 video, autofocus and 3x digital zoom, along with a full-function USB 3.0 interface for video and power. The camera can be controlled with ClearOne’s COLLABORATE application, an IR remote, or UVC protocol, providing the user with maximum flexibility of control. Its wide dynamic range provides support for optimal image capture — critical for all video conferencing. The UNITE 50 can be easily mounted on any display by using the clip or a standard damping rotary-shaft support. Finally, the UNITE 50 is fully compatible with popular applications such as ClearOne’s COLLABORATE® Spontania and COLLABORATE® Space, as well as Skype® for Business, Zoom™, WEBEX™ and GoTo Meeting™, among other solutions.

The new ClearOne UNITE 50 camera is part of the industry’s most complete and integrated range of communications and collaboration solutions, which only ClearOne is able to offer to consultants, integrators and their customers. Hakimoglu emphasized further that, “ClearOne is dedicated to providing the industry with visual collaboration solutions that offer a winning combination of crystal-clear audio and quality video for any workspace — whether team members are on the road, at their desk, or in a meeting room of any size. When you choose ClearOne cloud-based and on-premise video products and services, you and your customers benefit from the combination of superior performance, rich functionality, insured interoperability — along with affordability and flexible deployment options.”

The new ClearOne UNITE 50 camera will be showcased next month at ISE 2019 at Stand #D-130 in Hall 11 at the RAI Centre in Amsterdam.

For a hi-res image, click here.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com .

Printable releases are available in our Investor Relations area at https://investors.clearone.com .

Contact:

ClearOne Marketing

801-975-7200