Code change submission deadline extended to January 14

Washington, D.C., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Code Council extended the deadline for proposed changes to the 2019 Group B International Codes (I-Codes) to Monday, January 14, 2019, at 11:59 PM Pacific Time. All interested parties are welcome to submit their proposals through the code development website, cdpACCESS.

The I-Codes are a family of fifteen coordinated, modern building safety codes used throughout the world that protect against disasters like fires, weather-related events and structural collapse. The development of the 2021 I-Codes began in early 2018 with the code change proposals for the Group A codes. The entire code development process takes place every three years and is open, transparent and inclusive.

Group B includes:

Administrative chapters (Chapter 1) for the I-Codes as well as updates to currently referenced standards in the I-Codes;

Structural provisions in the International Building Code;

International Existing Building Code;

International Energy Conservation Code (Commercial and Residential);

Building (Chapters 1 – 10) and Energy (Chapter 11) provisions in the International Residential Code; and,

Chapter 1 of the International Green Construction Code.

After the code change proposals are submitted, expert committees will review the proposed changes at the Committee Action Hearings in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on April 28 – May 8. The hearings offer code officials, architects, builders, engineers, designers, construction trade associations and other interested parties the opportunity to provide input on proposed code changes to the Group B codes. In advance of the hearings, the Code Council will release the hearing schedule on Tuesday, February 19, and post proposed code changes on Monday, March 4.

Additional resources:

To submit a code change proposal, visit www.cdpACCESS.com. Anyone can submit a code change, but registration is required. Registration is free and only takes a few minutes.

For more information about cdpACCESS, visit www.iccsafe.org/cdpaccess.

Download infographics about the process: How It Works and By the Numbers.

