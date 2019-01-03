Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Tahoe Resources, LivaNova, World Acceptance, Community Healthcare Trust, MarketAxess, and Bonanza Creek Energy — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Tahoe Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TAHO), LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD), Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT), MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX), and Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Tahoe Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TAHO), LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD), Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT), MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX), and Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 31st, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

TAHOE RESOURCES, INC. (TAHO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Tahoe Resources' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Tahoe Resources reported revenue of $111.79MM vs $155.20MM (down 27.97%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.61 vs -$0.03. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Tahoe Resources reported revenue of $733.56MM vs $784.50MM (down 6.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.26 vs $0.41 (down 36.59%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.20 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

LIVANOVA PLC (LIVN) REPORT OVERVIEW

LivaNova's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, LivaNova reported revenue of $272.08MM vs $251.25MM (up 8.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.15 vs $0.58. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, LivaNova reported revenue of $1,012.28MM vs $964.86MM (up 4.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.52 vs -$1.29. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.33 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION (WRLD) REPORT OVERVIEW

World Acceptance's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, World Acceptance reported revenue of $127.12MM vs $118.93MM (up 6.88%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.60 vs $1.12 (up 42.86%). For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, World Acceptance reported revenue of $548.71MM vs $531.73MM (up 3.19%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.11 vs $8.45 (down 27.69%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.37. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.45 and is expected to report on May 9th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED (CHCT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Community Healthcare Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Community Healthcare Trust reported revenue of $12.61MM vs $9.44MM (up 33.47%) and basic earnings per share $0.10 vs $0.02 (up 400.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Community Healthcare Trust reported revenue of $37.34MM vs $25.20MM (up 48.20%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.19 vs $0.24 (down 20.83%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.87 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. (MKTX) REPORT OVERVIEW

MarketAxess' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, MarketAxess reported revenue of $101.44MM vs $95.58MM (up 6.13%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.04 vs $0.93 (up 11.83%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, MarketAxess reported revenue of $397.47MM vs $369.92MM (up 7.45%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.02 vs $3.42 (up 17.54%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 30th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.89. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.16 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC. (BCEI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Bonanza Creek Energy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Bonanza Creek Energy reported revenue of $74.38MM vs $45.23MM (up 64.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.11 vs $0.21 (up 904.76%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Bonanza Creek Energy reported revenue of $192.12MM vs $195.30MM (down 1.62%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.12 vs -$4.04. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.40. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $10.48 and is expected to report on March 13th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

