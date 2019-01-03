Cubic Telecom Wins “Connected Car Platform of the Year” from the IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cubic Telecom, the leading connectivity management supplier to the automotive and IoT industries globally, today announced it has been selected as the winner of the “Connected Car Platform of the Year” award from IoT Breakthrough . This is an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today. Cubic Telecom has technically enabled more than two million cars since launching its connected automotive platform – PACE – and is expanding the solution globally across over 60 mobile networks.

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from companies around the world.

“The connected car category is certainly one of the most exciting areas within the larger IoT industry, and Cubic Telecom is a key player with its impressive connected car platform that delivers not only on technology innovation, but also boasts major automotive OEM partnerships with blue-chip brands within the Volkswagen Group and others,” said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “Cubic’s in-car data connectivity platform is undoubtedly worthy of this industry recognition and we are pleased to congratulate Cubic Telecom on winning our Connected Car Platform of the Year award in the 2019 IoT Breakthrough Awards program.”

“We are honoured to receive this impressive recognition from IoT Breakthrough,” said Barry Napier, CEO of Cubic Telecom. “With each passing day, cars, fleets and autonomous vehicles are generating more and more important data via their dozens of sensors and onboard computers. It is critical that these vehicles always maintain high-speed connectivity. Cubic Telecom is on the leading edge of this transformation, and we look forward to continuing to enable that connectivity, along with a host of other in-car software and services.”

About Cubic

Cubic Telecom is a global connectivity platform company that offers mobility solutions that power connectivity for leading Internet of things (IoT), machine-to-machine (M2M) and mobile device companies across the globe.

An expert in Connected Intelligence, Cubic Telecom enables global scalability with local connectivity anytime, anywhere. Cubic provides connectivity in over 100 countries; the most robust network, device and retail partnerships worldwide; and flexible over-the-air (OTA) device management for clients and partners.

Cubic creates connectivity where there was none before, with a belief in the future of things: a future where everything is connected. Cubic’s vision of interconnectivity will improve lives, and make the world a more interesting and intelligent place to be. Clients which also believe in this work include Audi, Panasonic, Volkswagen, Woolworths and Rakuten.

Based in Dublin Ireland, Cubic Telecom’s partners and customers include some of the world’s leading Fortune 100 tablet and notebook manufacturers, retailers, and M2M and automotive companies. The company is privately held with over €75 million in funding by Audi Electronics Venture GmbH, Qualcomm, Valid, Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, among others.

About IoT Breakthrough

IoT Breakthrough, part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit www.IoTBreakthrough.com .

