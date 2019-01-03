03/01/2019 15:22:28

Cubic Telecom Wins “Connected Car Platform of the Year” from the IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cubic Telecom, the leading connectivity management supplier to the automotive and IoT industries globally, today announced it has been selected as the winner of the “Connected Car Platform of the Year” award from IoT Breakthrough. This is an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today. Cubic Telecom has technically enabled more than two million cars since launching its connected automotive platform – PACE – and is expanding the solution globally across over 60 mobile networks. 

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from companies around the world.

“The connected car category is certainly one of the most exciting areas within the larger IoT industry, and Cubic Telecom is a key player with its impressive connected car platform that delivers not only on technology innovation, but also boasts major automotive OEM partnerships with blue-chip brands within the Volkswagen Group and others,” said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “Cubic’s in-car data connectivity platform is undoubtedly worthy of this industry recognition and we are pleased to congratulate Cubic Telecom on winning our Connected Car Platform of the Year award in the 2019 IoT Breakthrough Awards program.”

“We are honoured to receive this impressive recognition from IoT Breakthrough,” said Barry Napier, CEO of Cubic Telecom. “With each passing day, cars, fleets and autonomous vehicles are generating more and more important data via their dozens of sensors and onboard computers. It is critical that these vehicles always maintain high-speed connectivity. Cubic Telecom is on the leading edge of this transformation, and we look forward to continuing to enable that connectivity, along with a host of other in-car software and services.”

About Cubic

Cubic Telecom is a global connectivity platform company that offers mobility solutions that power connectivity for leading Internet of things (IoT), machine-to-machine (M2M) and mobile device companies across the globe.

An expert in Connected Intelligence, Cubic Telecom enables global scalability with local connectivity anytime, anywhere. Cubic provides connectivity in over 100 countries; the most robust network, device and retail partnerships worldwide; and flexible over-the-air (OTA) device management for clients and partners.

Cubic creates connectivity where there was none before, with a belief in the future of things: a future where everything is connected. Cubic’s vision of interconnectivity will improve lives, and make the world a more interesting and intelligent place to be. Clients which also believe in this work include Audi, Panasonic, Volkswagen, Woolworths and Rakuten.

Based in Dublin Ireland, Cubic Telecom’s partners and customers include some of the world’s leading Fortune 100 tablet and notebook manufacturers, retailers, and M2M and automotive companies. The company is privately held with over €75 million in funding by Audi Electronics Venture GmbH, Qualcomm, Valid, Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, among others.

About IoT Breakthrough

IoT Breakthrough, part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit www.IoTBreakthrough.com.

Media Contacts:

              
Susan Donahue             Elaine Murray
Skyya Communications             Cubic Telecom
+1 646 454 9378             +353 86 811 1610

www.skyya.com

             

www.cubictelecom.com

ok.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
34
27 Dec
 
Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
31
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
23
28 Dec
VELO
Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
23
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
27 Dec
PNDORA
@brandtkim Tak for oplysning! Nedenfor visuel repraesentation. Her alternativt link til dem, der ikk..
18
27 Dec
VELO
Måske de næste 12 mdr. ser således ud?? :   Godkendelse Canada.                 1. Februar          ..
17

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
aTyr Pharma Announces Participation at Upcoming San Francisco Investor Events
2
WISeKey Partners with China SINCODE to Secure Chinese Connected Cars
3
Apple, AAPL Investment Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Apple Inc. - AAPL
4
Global Hot Melt Adhesives market to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2024
5
Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at December 31, 2018

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:45
ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DBV Technologies S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15:45
Freddie Mac an Industry Leader with $72.8 Billion in Multifamily Loans Securitized
15:43
Net Asset Value(s)
15:41
UPDATE -- DiaMedica Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application To Study DM199 in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease
15:40
Net Asset Value(s)
15:35
Maiden Holdings Announces Amendment to Quota Share Agreement with AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.
15:32
Jitterbit Named A Strong Performer in Analyst Report on Strategic iPaaS and Hybrid Integration Platforms
15:30
ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15:30
EHNAC Announces Finalized 2019 Accreditation Criteria Versions for All Accreditation Programs

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 January 2019 16:03:12
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-03 17:03:12 - 2019-01-03 16:03:12 - 1000 - Website: OKAY